Skip Bayless echoed what all Falcons fans have been saying about Raheem Morris

After the Atlanta Falcons shocked the world on Monday Night Football, they were the talk of the town yesterday. Another sensational performance from Bijan Robinson saw him break the franchise record for scrimmage yards in a season, but fans all over social media are questioning how this team is 7-9.

The Falcons are one of the more talented teams in the NFL, but instead, they haven't harbored playoff hopes in years. Their 27-24 upset victory over the Rams saw them lead by as much as 21 and has the NFL world even more puzzled about where this team stands, which led Skip Bayless to sound off on Twitter.

It’s just hard to believe a team as talented as the Falcons was 6-9 going into last night. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 30, 2025

Bayless tweeted yesterday afternoon that it's incredibly hard to believe this Falcons team was sitting at 6-9 entering Monday night. However, if you rewind three weeks, they were 3-9 at that point, which was legitimate malpractice from a horrendous coaching staff that threatens to derail an elite roster.

Even Skip Bayless knows the Falcons are the weirdest team in the NFL

Not only did Morris and company manage to stun his old team on primetime, they led by as much as 21 points in the first half. The Dirty Birds looked legitimately dominant at points in Week 17, like when they picked off Matthew Stafford three times or when Bijan glided his way to a 93-yard touchdown.

The 49-year-old was a Super Bowl-winning coordinator in Los Angeles and employs a similar scheme (with less success) in Atlanta, so they were never at risk of being blown out by the Rams. But nobody expected them to turn Stafford's MVP argument into a joke and dethrone a Super Bowl contender.

However, the same team that beat the Bills and Rams on primetime lost to the Jets and Dolphins. All season long, fans have never been able to get a good read on them because the week-to-week consistency was nowhere to be found under Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

The Falcons are 3-0 since being eliminated from playoff contention and 4-2 since naming Kirk Cousins as the incumbent starter after Michael Penix Jr.'s injury, as it appears a quarterback change is what they needed to exorcise their early-season demons, but the turn came too little too late.

They also could very well be a team that's already clinched a playoff berth or fighting for the NFC South right now, which is incredibly frustrating. Like Bayless said, the Falcons have all of the talent to contend, so them taking it this long to figure it out should be the reason Morris' job isn't safe just yet.