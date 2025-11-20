Raheem Morris just calmly spun the Michael Penix Jr. injury into a positive

It isn't easy. In fact, it's a learned skill, and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris put it on full display when discussing quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s latest injury news.

A positive attitude.

When asked about Penix's lengthy injury history -- including previous ACL tears -- and how that influences Morris' thoughts on the latest setback, he offered hope rather than expressing it being a negative.

"It gives me great ease because of Michael, first and foremost. Knowing that he's been through it let's you know, it gives you an example," he told the Falcons media during a press conference.

Raheem Morris nailed his attempt on a positive outlook after hearing Michael Penix Jr. was officially out for the season

Amidst what many Falcons fans might call a feeling of discombobulation, at the moment, Morris remained calm. The team's franchise quarterback is officially shelved for nine months after it being announced he'd undergo another ACL operation. Yet, Morris did offer some positives, namely Penix's support system.

"Knowing his support group, his father, and his parents, and his future wife, the people in this building, his agent ... it gives me a lot of confidence that Mike's going to bounce back," Morris stated.

Trying to take the negative emotion out of all of this is difficult. Beyond Penix's injury, the fact Kirk Cousins is now the guy again, and the Falcons likely missing out on the postseason, it's hard to look ahead.

But, the fact is, Penix has done this before. Some might see that as a negative, and I can't argue with that opinion. Yet, it can also be taken positively as Morris does here.

Penix has been down this road multiple times and he's come back to play great football throughout his college career. Yes, the NFL is much different and he has yet to truly show consistently-good play as a pro.

Still, what other option is there other than to hope?

Sometimes, as a fan, that's all you can cling to.

The organization could be labeled as a "mess" by some. We could be looking ahead to some major changes, whether it's with Morris and his coaching staff or even as high as Terry Fontenot. And, the majority of this fan base wouldn't bat an eye if it came to that magnitude.

But, for now, we try and stay in the moment and remain with Morris' tone: hope.