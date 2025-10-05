Rookie Radar: How the Falcons’ 2025 class is shaping the defense through four weeks

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t just draft for depth in 2025 -- they drafted for identity.

Four weeks in, their top defensive rookies are already carving out roles that reflect why they were selected in the first place. From the back end with Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. to the pass-rushing duo of James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, the class has injected speed, disruption, and urgency into a defense trying to evolve under Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich.

Xavier Watts: Early Playmaking on the Back End

Watts has wasted little time proving he belongs. The former Notre Dame standout has stepped into a meaningful starting role and flashed the instincts that made him one of the most productive collegiate safeties in last year’s class.

While he’s still adjusting to the speed and spacing of the pro game, Watts has displayed range on the back end with two interceptions already, and a willingness to fill downhill in the run game. His snap count continues to remain steady near the top of all Atlanta defenders, especially in nickel and dime looks where his ability to read the quarterback gives the staff more flexibility.

It's early, but he's been sensational through the first month, which led to him being named the NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month.

Billy Bowman Jr.: Versatility in Motion

Bowman Jr. has taken a different but equally valuable path through his first month. Used as a movable piece in the secondary, he’s lined up in the nickel, rotated into two-high shells, and even walked into the box against certain personnel groupings.

His biggest asset so far has been his range and ability to match routes in space. With an interception to his name as well (Week 2 vs Minnesota), Bowman has quietly moved from a rotational role in the first three weeks to earning his first NFL start in a Week 4 win against the Commanders.

The Oklahoma product is still ironing out some communication and leverage details when rotating post-snap, but the trust is there. Atlanta clearly views him as a long-term chess piece, and his role has expanded week to week. Alongside Watts, he’s helping stabilize a safety room that needed new energy.

James Pearce Jr

If there’s one rookie making an immediate impact in the trenches across football, it’s Pearce. The Tennessee product leads the team in total pressures (11) through the first four weeks, and he’s doing it with a blend of twitch, leverage, and relentless pursuit.

The Falcons have deployed him in both even and odd fronts, rotating him in as a stand-up rusher and hand-in-the-dirt end. What stands out is how quickly he’s adapted to NFL tackles -- he’s won with speed-to-power, inside counters, and pure edge rushing juice.

Pierce hasn’t piled up sacks yet, and the snaps remain limited as a 'NASCAR' package type of sack artist, but the disruption is there. His presence has opened lanes and one-on-ones for the rest of the front, and opponents are starting to slide protection his way.

Opinions varied all over the landscape on the former Tennessee star during the pre-draft process, but he’s nothing short of excellent in a defined role. And that's exactly what fans were hoping for after the risky draft day trade that brought him to Atlanta.

Not going to get cute when it comes to Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.



• Bend

• Fluidity

• Production

• Twitch

• Eyes & athletic profile v the run



All the potential in the world to be whatever type of ballplayer he wants to be on Sundays & a kid that was lauded for his… pic.twitter.com/CrJyuiBTqd — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 18, 2025

Jalon Walker

Walker entered camp with the most expectations as Atlanta’s top pick, and through four weeks, he’s showing exactly why he was valued so highly despite the quiet underlying analytics (three pressures in 46 pass rush snaps).

What separates the former Georgia standout is his explosiveness and his ability to close space in a hurry. He’s been used as both a blitzer and a contain defender, and his athletic range lets the Falcons disguise pressure looks without sacrificing coverage integrity.

While he’s still refining his pass-rush counters and block deconstruction in the run game, his versatility has made it easier for Morris and Ulbrich to mix fronts and assignments. Each week, the No. 15 pick's snap distribution grows more varied, and the staff clearly views him as a position-less disruptor -- someone who can evolve into the centerpiece of Atlanta's defense.

A Defensive Core in the Making

Taken together, Watts, Bowman, Pearce, and Walker are not just filling snaps -- they’re giving the Falcons tools they didn’t have last season. Watts is already producing takeaways, Bowman is erasing space, Pearce is forcing quarterbacks off their spot and Walker is slowly but surely evolving into an explosive movable piece.

Four weeks in, the returns are more than promising for GM Terry Fontenot, they’re foundational.

