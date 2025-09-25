Raheem Morris just got a harsh reminder of how fast a season can unravel

Just a week ago, the Atlanta Falcons were riding high. After a primetime win in Minnesota, they had climbed into the top half of the NFL at No. 15 in NFL Spin Zone’s weekly power rankings.

That victory felt like a statement, the kind of dominant performance that suggested Atlanta might finally be turning a corner. One week later, all that momentum is gone.

The Falcons were blown out by the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, and the response from the rankings was almost as brutal as the loss itself. Atlanta plummeted 11 spots to No. 26, the biggest drop of the week in what was a humbling reminder of just how fragile early season optimism can be.

In Week 2 against the Vikings, Atlanta’s defense had six sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and two interceptions. But in Charlotte, that same defense couldn’t stop a patchwork Panthers offense missing two starting linemen.

For all the talk about physicality and consistency, the Falcons once again reverted to their old habits like inconsistent effort, big plays allowed, and no real resistance once the game started tilting.

The loss hurts even more because of the context. Both of Atlanta’s defeats have come inside the NFC South, a division that remains wide open behind Tampa Bay. Dropping two early games to direct rivals is the kind of setback that stings all season long.

What is next for the Falcons after the Week 3 loss?

Much of the focus now turns to second year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He flashed against Minnesota with the accuracy and poise that made him a top draft pick, but Week 3 reminded everyone that rookie development comes with bumps.

Now at No. 26 in the rankings, the Falcons have officially shifted from “underrated sleeper” to “team on the ropes.” The climb they made after Minnesota now looks like a blip rather than a breakthrough. And unless Atlanta finds a way to steady itself quickly, this season risks becoming more about futures and firings than playoff hopes.

The path forward isn’t impossible. The division is still winnable, and Penix has shown enough to suggest better days are ahead. But if Week 2 offered proof of potential, Week 3 was the reality check. The Falcons can be dangerous, but only if they find a way to keep from tripping over themselves first.

The next three games (against the Commanders, Bills, and 49ers) could get ugly fast if Atlanta doesn’t regroup, but the schedule softens considerably after that. If the Falcons can weather the storm, a path back into the playoff conversation still remains.

