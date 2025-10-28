Raheem Morris proves he’s in over his head with reckless post-Week 8 comments

The Atlanta Falcons lost big in Week 8, but there's no bigger loser than Raheem Morris. Jeff Ulbrich's defense was torched by Tua Tagovailoa, but Zac Robinson's offense looked dysfunctional for the second consecutive Sunday, so Morris' job security is beginning to come into question after the 34-10 loss.

The 49-year-old coach saw Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier get stifled by a Miami run defense that entered Sunday among the worst in the NFL, and Kirk Cousins reminded fans exactly why Atlanta has no QB controversy. And to add insult to injury, Morris admitted he has no plans to shake up the coaching staff.

Morris says he's not considering any coaching staff changes. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 27, 2025

Robinson has play-called this offense into a box, and it's seen opposing defenses—even weak ones—start to figure it out. The Dirty Birds have enough offensive talent to compete with any team in the NFL, but Morris' failure to recognize the ineptitude of his offensive coordinator has patience wearing thin.

Raheem Morris says the Falcons have no plans to fire Zac Robinson

The Falcons rank 17th in the NFL in total yards per game (they were top 10 before the weekend), yet are failing to turn that into points. Atlanta'1 17.1 points per game rank 28th in the league—and the Justin Fields-let Jets are a superior scoring offense at the midway mark.

Robinson's insistence to run the offense out of the pistol has served as a detriment to Michael Penix Jr., and it was the same story with Kirk Cousins starting in his absence. Both Penix and Cousins are strong play-action quarterbacks, yet it is baffling how their OC is completely neglecting that in 2025.

And it's that predictable, boring play-calling that has fans frustrated. Teams are starting to stack the box against the run game, forcing Atlanta to beat them through the air—which has continued to expose their very obvious need of additional receiver depth.

Somehow, he's the only Sean McVay disciple incapable of calling an offense. The offense has continued to fumble elite defensive performances from Jeff Ulbrich's group, and the play-calling could soon start to stunt Penix's development.

Fans are starting to call for the 39-year-old's job, and it's Morris' loyalty that is incredibly frustrating. Everyone remembers the days where Arthur Smith grossly mismanaged Bijan's usage in his rookie season, but we've now ventured too far to the opposite side of the spectrum.

Morris even admitted in this same presser that he wasn't here to make the fans happy, and retaining he and Robinson is only satisfying Arthur Blank at this point.

What makes this saga even worse is who the Falcons could have had instead. The Dirty Birds interviewed coaches like Mike Macdonald, Jim Harbaugh, and Mike Vrabel, but chose Morris, as his vague coach-speak will almost certainly see the playoff drought continue for an eighth straight year.

Aside from Kyle Pitts, the offense was completely dysfunctional—especially without Penix and Drake London—but another performance like that should see Robinson packing his bags for Stillwater.