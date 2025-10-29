Raheem Morris proves he's beyond saving with foolish comments on Week 8 loss

The Atlanta Falcons suffered a brutal 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to fall to 3-4 on the season. Falcons fans are furious with head coach Raheem Morris after Atlanta's second consecutive loss, with a majority starting to call for his job.

During Monday's weekly press conference, Morris responded to the latest angst and anger from the Falcons' fanbase.

"It's not their job to like us. It's our job to make them like us," said Morris.

Raheem Morris addresses Falcons fans concerns in the worst possible way

In Sunday's loss to the Phins, the Falcons struggled from the opening kickoff. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-3 lead at halftime, before extending their lead to 34-3 in the fourth quarter. A late fourth-quarter touchdown run by Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier ended the Falcons' offensive woes in the game.

The Dirty Birds have experienced their fair share of ups and downs this season, but the main problem is that they are not a very consistent team, especially on offense.

The Falcons have earned impressive wins where the offense has looked spectacular against the Buffalo Bills and the Washington Commanders. There have also been other weeks where the offense can't gain any momentum, especially in losses to the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers.

Much of the inconsistency that the Falcons have seen as a team can be attributed to Morris's coaching staff. Morris announced that despite the loss to the Dolphins that there would be no changes to his coaching staff.

This is a decision that many Falcons fans won't like, as Morris only made minor changes to his staff after the 30-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. And even since, there has still been inconsistency.

In Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, backup quarterback Kirk Cousins started for the injured Michael Penix Jr and threw for just 173 yards on 21-of-31 passing. The Dolphins' defense also held star running back Bijan Robinson to only 25 rushing yards on nine carries.

This was the lowest rushing output that Robinson had in a game since the Falcons' Week 1 23-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Buccaneers now increasing their lead in the NFC South in Sunday's dominating 23-3 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons must respond with a win on the road against the surging New England Patriots in Week 9.