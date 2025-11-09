3 winners (and 4 losers) from Falcons overtime loss to the Colts

I mean, what do you even say at this point? The Atlanta Falcons fall to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, 31-25.

Atlanta went against a great team and held pace with them.. But that doesn't matter if you can't make the needed play in the end.

This all but assures another playoff-less season for the Dirty Birds. Here are the winners and losers from the season-killing loss in Germany.

Winners and losers from the Falcons' terrible loss overseas

Loser: Michael Penix Jr., QB

There is no way to sugarcoat it, Michael Penix Jr. was not good in his seventh start of the season.

Particularly in the second half and overtime, there were so many missed throws. He missed a wide-open David Sills V on what would've been their first third-down conversion of the game. In overtime, he missed two passes to Darnell Mooney on later downs.

He is also still learning how and when to use different throws. He showed touch on the Drake London touchdown, but missed other passes on floaters or bullets—nothing in between..

Winner: Tyler Allgeier, RB

It is about time we give the Falcons' second option at running back his flowers. He and Bijan Robinson both impressed this morning, but the fourth-year back was better.

Tyler Allgeier has been used sporadically this season, but it was clear Zac Robinson wanted to get him engaged after his social media activity this week.

He was the primary ball carrier on what could've been a game-winning drive. He showed surprising speed, elusiveness, and his usual power. He finished with 11 rushes for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Loser: Darnell Mooney, WR

If not for the mess behind him, Darnell Mooney would be benched by now. He has been horrendous.

There is zero chemistry with Penix Jr., and even when he is handed an easy catch, there is about a 50% chance he drops it. On the season, the No. 2 receiver has 12 catches for 173 yards and no touchdowns.

The receiver position is Drake London and no one else.

Winner: Pass rush

The defense is doing something that the offense hasn't been able to do—spread the wealth.

The pass rush, for a second straight week, had at least six sacks, finishing with seven. They are getting to the quarterback by using every player on the roster. Ronnie Harrison Jr., Jalon Walker, Kaden Elliss, Zach Harrison, Arnold Ebiketie, Brandon Dorlus, and James Pearce Jr. all logged one sack.

Loser: Run defense (again)

On the other side of the coin, the run defense was unbelievably bad.

Obviously, you are going to give up some plays when going against the MVP-candidate Jonathan Taylor, but allowing 32 rushes for 244 yards and three touchdowns is flat-out embarrassing.

This has been the defense's biggest problem this year. They entered the week allowing the 11th most yards per rush (4.4) and 12th most rushing yards (995). The Colts' 323 rush yards and 7.9 average will only make that number worse.

Winner: Jessie Bates III, S

Finally, Jessie Bates III looked like his All-Pro self. Bates had been terrible in his first eight games. He didn't have an interception until last week and was constantly seen trailing or jumping routes.

However, in Germany, he made an impact. He forced a fumble and snagged an interception. Outside of his likely inconsequential missed tackle to end the game, he was excellent.

Loser: Special Teams

Special teams continues to be a struggle for the Dirty Birds this year. Outside of watching Zane Gonzalez make all of his kicks, things were ugly.

Jamal Agnew was bad, yet again. They allowed 50-yard and 49-yard kick returns to Ashton Dulin (his season high) and Ameer Abdullah, respectively, as well as a Josh Downs 24-yard punt return (season long). To cap it off, Bradley Pinion shanked a 39-yard punt in overtime.