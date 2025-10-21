Raheem Morris shockingly owns up to Falcons' embarrassing Week 7 primetime loss

The main thing Atlanta Falcons fans were waiting for from Raheem Morris was accountability, and he finally provided that after the team's 20-10 loss in Week 7. Instead of his typical ominous coach-speak, he acknowledged that the Dirty Birds left too many points on the board on Sunday night.

Raheem Morris: "We had our opportunities. We had some missed ops out there. ...



"Need to do a better job coaching, need to do a better job playing." — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 20, 2025

The loss provided a much-needed wake-up call to a team who still has more to accomplish after beating the Bills in Week 6. On a crucial third-and-13 with two minutes remaining, the defense had just 10 players on the field—which led to the 49ers converting and putting the game on ice.

While it was an ugly defeat, the play-calling was the biggest concern. With the run game blanketed, and Michael Penix Jr. looking painfully average, Zac Robinson did nothing to set this offense apart like he did in Weeks 4 and 6, but luckily, a return to form is expected against the Dolphins in Week 8.

Coaching is the main reason the Falcons lost on Sunday Night Football

Robinson has been at the center of speculation surrounding his future in Atlanta due to his alma mater, Oklahoma State, expressing interest in him for its head coaching vacancy. The Cowboys are looking to replace longtime coach Mike Gundy, and after Sunday night, Falcons fans are pushing for the 37-year-old to return to Stillwater.

After running wild against the Bills in Week 6, Robinson did nothing to get Bijan Robinson going in Week 7. The superstar running back was held to just 40 rushing yards on 14 carries—while his rushing output and 2.9 yards per carry marked his lowest total since Week 1.

After taking the league by storm with a historc day in Atlanta's upset victory over the Bills, Bijan's Offensive Player of the Year candidacy just took a massive hit. For the first time all season, he amassed less than 100 scrimmage yards, but remains on pace for over 2,500 scrimmage yards.

On a fourth and short in the fourth quarter, the league's No. 1 rushing offense entering the night opted to pass—and failed to convert. On perhaps the most important play of the game, Bijan was nowhere to be found—but even handing it to Tyler Allgeier would have been more effective.

On defense, Jeff Ulbrich's unit fared pretty well keeping Mac Jones in check, but had no answers for Christian McCaffrey. The same unit that consistently faces Bijan—a running back with a similar skill set—in practice, getting torched for over 200 scrimmage yards by one of the league's best backs is a red flag.

A loss like this should remind fans that despite knocking off the reigning MVP, the learning curve and growing pains in Atlanta are not done yet. Now, all attention shifts towards remaining above .500 against the Dolphins in Week 8.