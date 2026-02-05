Raheem Morris should feel extra vindicated after Cardinals' shocking OC interview

For as much flack as the Atlanta Falcons' old coaching staff received for their performance in 2025, the rest of the NFL is trying to absolve them of all blame. It didn't take long for Zac Robinson to find work, while Raheem Morris seems to be better off as a DC now that he's back with Kyle Shanahan.

However, in a shocking twist of fate, the 2025 Falcons nearly had another potential offensive coordinator on staff. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that before the Cardinals hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their new OC, they interviewed Atlanta's former QB's coach, D.J. Williams, for the job.

Williams spent the last two seasons working closely with Michael Penix Jr., but has only been the quarterbacks coach for one season. He was promoted from assistant QB coach following the 2024 season so he's a far less polished coach who needs to prove more before another major promotion.

Mike LaFleur considered hiring D.J. Williams as Cardinals' OC before hiring Nathaniel Hackett

Earlier this coaching cycle, Williams bolted to take the QBs coach job with the Washington Commanders, joining ex-Falcons Dan Quinn within the Washington organization. And that's the same organization where D.J.'s dad, Doug, was a legendary signal-caller who now works in their front office.

As crazy as it sounds, taking a flyer on Williams would've actually been worth a shot despite his lack of experience. LaFleur will be calling offensive plays anyways, so learning from him and adding young, bright minds to his first coaching staff would've been the way to go.

Instead, they ganbled on an OC with more coaching experience, but Hackett's only successful stint as a play-caller came when he was running an offense with prime Aaron Rodgers at QB. Do I need to remind you of how things ended for him working with Russell Wilson as the head coach in Denver?

Even if he didn't land better opportunities elsewhere, Williams was never coming back to Atlanta. Kevin Stefanski instead brought in his old friend Alex Van Pelt to assume the role, who has worked with guys like Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield, Drake Maye, and Matthew Stafford in recent seasons.

LaFleur and Quinn are obviously close from their time coaching together in Atlanta, which is magic the Dirty Birds have failed to recreate for years now. Morris was on those coaching staffs as well, so that has to count for something even though this went nowhere.

If all of these former Atlanta coaches aren't wasting time landing new opportunities, it makes for an interesting situation. The Falcons should feel vindicated firing everyone since they're much better off with this new regime, but its also nice that the divorce seems to be benefitting both parties.