Ranking Falcons GM Terry Fontenot's 5 best decisions of 2024 offseason

3. Terry Fontenot was smart to extend CB A.J. Terrell

Terry Fontenot caught a lot of flak for his decision to extend cornerback A.J. Terrell. However, it proved to be an excellent move as the cornerback mirrored his historic 2021 season.

Terrell's willingness to mirror the best receivers in the NFL was invaluable. Notably, he held Pro Bowl receivers Terry McLaurin and Justin Jefferson to two catches for 14 yards when one-on-one.

He is one of the most underrated defenders in the league and it is a joke that he has yet to make a Pro Bowl. Perhaps, another season of elite play will push him into the conversation of one of the best in the NFL, like he should be already.