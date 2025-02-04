Ranking Falcons GM Terry Fontenot's 5 best decisions of 2024 offseason

1. Terry Fontenot was smart to draft QB Michael Penix Jr.

Just think about this, how would you feel about the future of the Atlanta Falcons if Michael Penix Jr. wasn't on the roster?

Kirk Cousins' nosedive to end the season allowed Penix to show why he was worth a top-ten pick and he now has the fanbase more excited than they have been in a long time. Without him, the Falcons would likely roll with Cousins for another season out of necessity and have no avenue to land an elite quarterback prospect.

Penix is the only reason fans aren't hitting the panic button for the future.

So, for as bad as the signing of Cousins has proved to be, you still have to give Terry Fontenot credit for not conforming to norms by drafting the former Washington Husky.