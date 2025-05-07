Ranking the 10 best players on the Atlanta Falcons after the 2025 NFL Draft

With the Atlanta Falcons' 2025 draft class behind the team, it is interesting to look at Atlanta's current depth chart. The team did a great job infusing talent into a struggling defense, exciting Falcons fans to a level that has eluded the team in recent seasons. With this in mind, let's look at the team's projected top-ten players heading into the 2025 season.

10. Jalon Walker

Despite never having played an NFL snap, the talent level of Jalon Walker demands he join the end of this list. A big piece of this also speaks to the lack of established talent Atlanta has added defensively. There are interesting arguments to include Kyle Pitts, Kaleb McGary, or even Matthew Bergeron in this spot. However, the promise of Walker's talent wins out here.

The pass rusher is going to be lining up on the edge on the first two downs, according to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. If this is true, Atlanta is going to see an instant level of production from the young linebacker.

9. Kaden Elliss

It is important to note that Elliss earns this spot based only on his ability as a pass rusher. When Atlanta was desperate to create an answer, it was Elliss that stepped up and offered the Atlanta defense a needed wrinkle. It will be interesting to see how Elliss is utilized with the additions of Leonard Floyd, Jalon Walker, and James Pearce Jr.

Even with the loss of Grady Jarrett, Atlanta's pass rush projects to be far better, making it a reasonable expectation that Elliss will see his production take a leap forward.

8. Darnell Mooney

Much time has been spent on the consistent misses of Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot. Not enough credit has been given to the free agency slam dunks Fontenot has recently hit. While it doesn't bail the GM out of his draft misses, it deserves to be noted. Darnell Mooney is exactly what this Atlanta offense was missing.

Not only the receiver's speed, but also a surprising brand of toughness and ability to make plays in the clutch. Mooney didn't have a chance to fully get on the same page with Penix. However, when Kirk Cousins was healthy, we saw the ceiling of Mooney in this offense and how much time the Chicago Bears wasted with a talented playmaker.

7. Michael Penix Jr.

Where to put Penix in these rankings is difficult with only three games to go off of. Based on positional value and the ceiling we watched in the season's final three games, Penix should be at the top of any such list by the end of the 2025 season. Some of the throws the quarterback is comfortable making are plays Atlanta fans haven't seen in quite some time.

Penix's ability, combined with the talent Atlanta has acquired at the skill positions, sets the quarterback up for what should be a breakout season.

6. Jake Matthews

Matthews continues to defy Father Time and find ways to play an incredibly tough position at a high level. What will be interesting to watch is if switching to a left-handed quarterback allows Matthews to age a bit more gracefully. While Atlanta fans aren't thrilled with Kaleb McGary guarding Penix's blindside, it does create a better situation for an aging veteran. The left tackle remains the longest tenured Falcon, and it isn't close.

5. Drake London

If you doubt how much Drake London was held back by coaching and quarterback play, pull up the team's final game of the season. With Darnell Mooney dealing with an injury, it was clear the one player on the field Penix trusted completely was Drake London. The receiver continually made contested catches and put on an absolute show.

This is the monster the Falcons believed they were drafting and simply haven't been able to properly support. It is exciting to consider what London might accomplish in a full season playing with the team's new quarterback.

4. A.J. Terrell

The job Terrell has done while playing in chaos deserves far more credit. Winning consistently at the position is incredibly difficult. Doing so while the opposing quarterback has all day in the pocket and you can't rely on your fellow defensive backs is a difficult nightmare. This is the situation Terrell has consistently been in for the last three seasons, and the corner's level of play remains high. Terrell deserves more credit for what he has accomplished, establishing himself as one of the league's best at the position.

3. Jessie Bates

What might Jessie Bates accomplish with a capable pass rush? It is fun to consider what the ceiling could be for the defender if better supported. So many of the plays Bates creates are running up in run support or covering a blown assignment. While this is a large portion of being a safety, the alarming number of issues Bates is being asked to cover simply isn't normal.

The heart the safety plays with is something so many Atlanta defenders have lacked. You can see the effort and energy, willing an underwhelming unit to make winning plays. Bates is inarguably the most respected defender on the team's current roster.

2. Bijan Robinson

After the Falcons moved on from Arthur Smith's offense, it became clear why the team drafted Bijan so highly. The back is a solid receiver and incredible in the open field. It is rare to find this level of an athlete who is an offense unto himself. If Penix can play at a consistent level, Robinson is going to make a case as the league's best back.

Watching how the Falcons balance out his carries with a great group of pass catchers will be ineteresting. For now, Bijan Robinson is the face of the Falcons and carries a level of star power earned only by the league's elite.

1. Chris Lindstrom

Chris Lindstrom's quiet greatness simply isn't appreciated enough, either by his own fan base or around the league. While the guard's contract speaks to the talent level, the revolving door at quarterback and questions at head coach have left his accomplishments underappreciated. The guard is a big piece of why Atlanta felt comfortable moving on from center Drew Dalman this offseason.

The Falcons understand how much Lindstrom cleans up on the inside and what the guard brings, creating running lanes. Until we have a larger sample size from Penix, there simply isn't another reasonable answer to who should sit atop the list.