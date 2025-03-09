Ranking top 15 free agents who the Atlanta Falcons will pursue

Free agency starts this week with the legal tampering period starting on Monday and the new league year on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Falcons may look broke in cap space, but they can clear up plenty of it by making cuts and restructures -- it isn't a big problem. The Falcons have the means to sign most players available, it is just a matter of interest and not overpaying.

With that out of the way, here is my crack at ranking the top 15 players the Falcons will pursue in free agency -- all of which are defensive players, for good reason.

Atlanta Falcons top 15 free agents rankings for 2025

15. Talanoa Hufanga, S, 49ers

Don't sleep on the safety position; the Falcons need a complement for Jessie Bates, particularly one who brings downhill physicality -- exactly what Hufanga is.

14. Malcolm Koonce, DE, Raiders

Robbed by an injury last year, Malcolm Koonce was just finding his footing. He has high-upside potential that comes with a lot of risk.

13. Jamien Sherwood, LB, Jets

If the Falcons aren't convinced in Troy Andersen, signing Jeff Ulbrich's project would make sense. Ulbrich's defense needs that fast, playmaking linebacker and Jamien Sherwood is only getting better. With that being said, paying a linebacker big money isn't the best use of resources.

12. Joseph Ossai, OLB, Bengals

Joseph Ossai is known for his game-losing penalty in the playoff, but he is an athletic, outside pass rusher who fits the Falcons' push for versatility

11. Nate Hobbs, CB, Raiders

Needing a slot cornerback, the Falcons need a cheap fill. Nate Hobbs has been an underrated player in his career, shouldn't cost too much, and immediately fixes a big need.

10. Chase Young, DE, Saints

Chase Young is similar to Jadeveon Clowney: a high draft pick who is better than his stats show. The unreasonable expectations have killed him and the Falcons would benefit from his high pressure rate.

9. Mike Hilton, CB, Bengals

Mike Hilton is in the same category as Nate Hobbs. However, he has a longer track record of success making him an even more attractive player.

8. Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles

Josh Sweat made a lot of money in the Super Bowl. He is an attractive option for the Falcons because he has managed to stay productive despite being surrounded by big names. What you worry about is overpaying because of recency bias.

7. Harold Landry, OLB, Titans

Harold Landry was released by the Titans after failing to find a trade partner. Atlanta was often associated as a trade destination for the underrated pass rusher. Why not land him without losing the draft picks?

6. Jordan Fuller, S, Panthers

With a history with Raheem Morris, Jordan Fuller would pair great with Jessie Bates. He is a bigger player who immediately becomes a starter, allowing the Falcons to address other positions in the draft.

5. Jeremy Chinn, S, Commanders

Jeremy Chinn will cost more than Fuller, but his versatility is exactly what Jeff Ulbrich wants. He can be used as both a safety and a linebacker, allowing Bates to stay in the deep part of the field as the ball hawk.

4. Rasul Douglas, CB, Bills

Coaching connections matter in the NFL and as you have seen with many players on this list, Rasul Douglas has a history with Falcons coaches. The highly respected Jerry Gray coached Douglas in Green Bay. Signing him would finally give the Falcons a reliable starter opposite A.J. Terrell.

3. Khalil Mack, OLB, Chargers

We all would love to see Khalil Mack in red and black. Just two years ago he had a monster season and there is no reason to think he can't duplicate it. Not to mention, you add one of the best mentors you could ever ask for. It will be interesting to see what his price ends up being.

2. Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Giants

Patience could prove to be key for the Falcons; they were interested in trading for Azeez Ojulari during the season but the asking price was too high. We know there is still a huge need for the Dirty Birds and Ojulari brings massive upside. He was born in Georgia and played for the Bulldogs which could attract him at a lesser price.

1. D.J. Reed, CB, Jets

If you were to put money down on the Falcons signing a specific free agent, D.J. Reed would be the choice. Cornerback should be the position addressed in free agency by the Falcons so they can use a couple of high draft picks on edge rushers. D.J. Reed was an underrated piece of Jeff Ulbrich's defense in New York and he would clear up a massive hole for the Falcons.