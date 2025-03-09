Predicting Falcons entire 2025 starting lineup before free agency

The quick summary of the Atlanta Falcons roster is that they have a filled-out offensive lineup and a defense that needs four to five new starters. Constructing a good lineup will require aggression at the cornerback and edge rusher positions.

In this prediction they do just that by signing four big names during free agency. Here is my prediction for the starting lineup of the 2025 Falcons.

Predicting Atlanta Falcons 2025 starting lineup: Offense

QB: Michael Penix Jr.

RB: Bijan Robinson

WR: Drake London

WR: Darnell Mooney

WR: Ray-Ray McCloud III

TE: Kyle Pitts

LT: Jake Matthews

LG: Matt Bergeron

C: Ryan Neuzil (RFA - Re-sign)

RG: Chris Lindstrom

RT: Kaleb McGary

There is only one pressing question for the offense: what will happen to Drew Dalman? Odds are, they let him walk, he signs a deal worth $16 to $20 million per year, and they tender or re-sign backup Ryan Neuzil.

We know how good the skill players are with four top-ten talents to go with Darnell Mooney and the surprise of last year, Ray-Ray McCloud III.

There are questions about Kyle Pitts' future but I think they stick with him through the final year of his deal -- ditto with Kaleb McGary.

Predicting Atlanta Falcons starting lineup: Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett

DL: Ruke Orhorhoro

ED: Khalil Mack (FA Signing)

ED: Jalon Walker (Draft)

LB: Kaden Elliss

LB: Troy Andersen

CB: A.J. Terrell Jr.

CB: D.J. Reed (FA Signing)

Slot: Nate Hobbs (FA Signing)

S: Jessie Bates III

S: Jordan Fuller (FA Signing)

Here is where the fun is. So much change will happen with this defense after striking out on veterans Matt Judon and Justin Simmons, to go with poor play from many other players.

First, to address the elephant in the room, Grady Jarrett. I expect him to either restructure his deal or be released and re-signed. Perhaps, it is just too unimaginable to see him in another uniform, but I think the franchise will treat him with respect. Unfortunately, David Onyemata won't have the same fortune as he will almost certainly be released.

Then you have Khalil Mack and Jalon Walker -- the massive signing and draft pick of the offseason. The Falcons need to address both edges, even with Arnold Ebiketie. Mack brings toughness, strength, and leadership while Walker brings athleticism, versatility, and youth.

Troy Andersen is a big question mark due to his health, but they can have a backup plan in place.

The re-tooled cornerback group, minus A.J. Terrell, includes an old buddy of Jeff Ulbrich -- D.J. Reed. The former Jets CB has been an underrated player who the Falcons would be smart to pay. Nate Hobbs would also be a strong, under-the-radar pickup.

Finally, the safety position, where it is Raheem Morris' turn to bring in an old buddy -- Jordan Fuller. After spending years with the Rams and a season with the Panthers, Fuller would be welcomed by Jessie Bates and the Falcons to help stabilize the back end.

Predicting Atlanta Falcons 2025 starting lineup: Special teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Liam McCullough (RFA - Re-sign)

You can't forget about special teams where the Falcons suddenly have a question mark. Younghoe Koo had an awful season and his job is no longer secure. However, he has earned the right to be given another chance.