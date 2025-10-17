Falcons' final Week 7 injury report just exposed a painfully obvious red flag

The Atlanta Falcons are riding high following a stunning 24-14 upset over the Buffalo Bills. Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson, and Drake London all dazzled, while Jeff Ulbrich's defense picked off reigning NFL Josh Allen twice while holding him to just 180 passing yards.

Despite the season-defining victory in Week 6, things won't get any easier in Week 7. The 3-2 Dirty Birds will travel to beautiful Santa Clara to take on the 4-2 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, who are fresh off of a humiliating loss against the short-handed Buccaneers.

Following a season-defining victory, the rolling Falcons' offense will face a San Francisco defense that has already lost its two most important defenders for the season in Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. The 49ers have been iconsistent at times at 2025, but have still managed to stay afloat amid another bout with the injury bug,

Falcons' first Week 7 injury report

They've been injured enough, with Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Ricky Pearsall also on the shelf, but all have a chance to return for the Niners on Sunday night. Kittle will return after missing the last five games, while Purdy and Pearsall have been inactive since Week 3.

As for the Falcons, Jake Matthews left and din't return on Monday night but Raheem Morris gave a positive update regarding his Week 7 status yesterday—but things are still uncertain. The two other big names Atlanta would like to see return are Darnell Mooney and Billy Bowman Jr., both of whom were inactive for the Week 6 victory.

The injury report is long this week, and the Dirty Birds will be missing some key pieces on SNF, so here's the injury report.

Did Not Participate:

WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring)

EDGE Jalon Walker (groin)

CB Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness)

CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (not injury related)

Limited Participants:

T Jake Matthews (ankle)

TE Feliepe Franks (calf)

Full:

S Jordan Fuller (knee)

EDGE Leonard Floyd (illness)

DL La'Cale London (triceps)

DL Ta'Quon Graham (calf)

Out for Week 7:

S Jordan Fuller (knee)

EDGE Jalon Walker (groin)

CB Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness)

CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (not injury related)

Let's break this down. McCloud was a healthy scratch against the Bills, and speculation about with his future with the team has come to the forefront. However, Raheem Morris has provided little clarity, just calling his absence a "private matter".

Matthews has a chance to start in his 184th consecutive game after logging a limited practice on Friday, which is a fantastic sign after being held out on both Wednesday and Thursday. Morris expressed confidence about his Week 7 status, but remains a game-time decision.

Jeff Ulbrich's defense will be without two key rookies on Sunday after first-round pass rusher Jalon Walker did not practice all week due to a groin injury. The same goes for Billy Bowman Jr., which means Dee Alford will start in the nickel once again.

Additionally, despite not practicing today, Darnell Mooney has a chance to play in Santa Clara after logging back-to-back limited sessions earlier this week. The downgrade to no participation is a concern, although it could just be a precautionary measure on Morris' part to ensure the 27-year-old is good to go against the Niners.

Mooney and Matthews are the two notable names whose statuses remain unclear, but Atlanta can't afford any more bad injury news.