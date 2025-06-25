Rising Falcons star has coaches excited about massive second-year leap

If the Atlanta Falcons want to break their playoff drought, they will need numerous second-year players to step up and help the team.

The first names that will be pointed to are Michael Penix Jr. and Ruke Orhorhoro, last year's first- and second-round picks.

However, fans shouldn't sleep on fourth-round pick Brandon Dorlus, who has the Falcons' new defensive line coach excited, comparing him to one of the NFL's breakout stars last year.

Falcons are anticipating a breakout season from Brandon Dorlus

Brandon Dorlus saw limited action as a rookie out of Oregon in 2024. He played in just two games, registering three tackles.

That has left him on the easily forgotten list. However, new defensive line coach Nate Ollie wants to change that, as he mentioned the similarities between Dorlus and his former player, Dayo Odeyingbo.

While Odeyingbo isn't a household name, he played four solid seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, which landed him a 3-year, $48 million contract with the Chicago Bears.

For Dorlus, he doesn't even need to reach Dayo's heights to be a valuable piece to the defense. The coaches have discussed how he will return to a versatile role, like he played at the University of Oregon.

He can line up as an edge rusher or play defensive tackle.

Overall, listening to Nate Ollie and his plans for his unit, you cannot help but get excited. Last year, the Falcons didn't play their linemen in the right positions. Zach Harrison and Dorlus were used strictly inside, when they are capable of making an even bigger impact as big edge rushers.

This simple role change could help Brandon Dorlus see the field more in his second year. It was disappointing for all of us to see how little he was used last season, but that will change under the new defensive staff.