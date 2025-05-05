Saints' polarizing QB situation makes Falcons' look like child's play

For over a year now, the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback room has been about as polarizing as any across the NFL.

Immediately after Kirk Cousins signed a massive deal, the Falcons opted to flat-out replace him by using a first-round pick on Michael Penix Jr. The story is nothing new.

Now, with Cousins' future being up in the air and a trade not necessarily seeming imminent, the story is far from finished. But, just when you thought the Falcons' quarterback situation was dramatic, a division rival decided to take center stage.

The Falcons might have an unfinished story of their own, but the New Orleans Saints' quarterback room is even more unorganized and, dare i say, even more polarizing.

The Saints' situation with Tyler Shough, Derek Carr and Spencer Rattler makes Atlanta look that much better

The Saints, of course, opted to use a high second-round pick on seventh-year senior Tyler Shough out of Louisville. That pick, in and of itself, was eye-raising for several reasons. Shough's entire season had come to an early end three times in three years due to injury.

Plus, he is going to be 26 years old just a couple of weeks into his first NFL season.

Browns fans might tell you they have had resurfacing Brandon Weeden nightmares since Shough's story has been brought to light even more so after the draft. But, with Shough, the Saints have clear red flags when it comes to his health.

Speaking of health, Derek Carr might not even be able to play in 2025. That leaves the soon-to-be 26-year-old rookie and the likes of Spencer Rattler. Oh, and Jake Haener (who isn't even close to being a threat).

Just recently, an NFL executive said they wouldn't be surprised if Shough took over the starting job right away, in light of Carr's injury. That's quite a prediction, and one that should make Falcons fans chuckle a bit.

New Orleans could be banking their immediate future on an old rookie quarterback who has seen his season go up in flames on three separate (and consecutive) occasions.

And, if something happened to Shough again, the Saints would turn to Rattler -- a one-time first-round type of prospect who fell to Day 3 due to maturity and character concerns.

At least the Falcons have their franchise quarterback set in Penix. The Saints, meanwhile, are a mess at the position. Oh, and as usual, New Orleans is a mess financially. But, that's nothing new.