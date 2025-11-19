Shocking defensive stat has Falcons fans even more frustrated after Week 11 loss

Amid their five-game losing streak, the Atlanta Falcons made history, but not the good kind. The 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 saw the Falcons become the first team in the Super Bowl era to record 18+ sacks across a three-game span while losing all three games.

The well-documented, poor pass rush has finally improved, but that doesn't matter; the Dirty Birds are still sitting at 3-7 and are on track to miss the playoffs once again. The history created during this three-game stretch is impressively embarrassing, but on par with the ridiculous 2025 season.

The Falcons went through absurd obstacles over the offseason to improve the pass rush, and it certainly worked. Three straight bottom-barrel sack seasons, and general manager Terry Fontenot had had enough, but it isn't enough to elevate the team to contender status.

Falcons' newfound elite pass rush isn't even enough to save this team from itself

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected two edge rushers in the first round, and both have been dominating the last three weeks. The Falcons are second in the league with 3.4 sacks per game, averaging six per game since Week 9.

Jalon Walker has three sacks and a Rookie of the Week Award across that timespan, while James Pearce Jr. has two sacks and a third to stop a two-point play that won't count in the stat book. But the trade to go get him has started to age horribly.

Zach Harrison and Brandon Dorlus are leading the team in sacks and have combined for six sacks in the last three weeks. Everyone is contributing to the improved pass rush, linebackers, and linemen alike. This young pass rushing attack is very real.

But no matter the improvement, it doesn't matter if Falcons can't find ways to win. They have dropped to 3-7 for the first time since 2020, while their losing streak is the longest since that same season. The heavily improved pass rush is exciting, but not the only necessity for a winning team.

The common denominator is the inability to stop the run, until today. The Falcons allowed 433 rushing yards in Weeks 9 and 10 combined, but just 67 on Sunday. Sadly, the improved performance didn't matter, and the Falcons lost in overtime for the second straight week.

Entering Week 12, the pass rush will continue to thrive. The New Orleans Saints are middle of the pack in allowing sacks, but have allowed just three over the last two weeks. The new and improved sack rate is exciting, and there's reason to believe it will continue into future seasons.

At this point, the season is a lost cause, and Atlanta must figure out other defensive downfalls, now that the pass rush is well established.