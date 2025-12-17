Shocking injury may have reopened the market for once-questioned Falcons' draft pick

Arnold Ebiketie never quite lived up to expectations during his time with the Atlanta Falcons, which means he is more than likely a goner in free agency. The emergence of Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. off the edge has the fourth-year man on the outside looking in with Atlanta's defensive line.

Unfortunately, the Falcons' financial situation is in serious flux as they still need to ink new contract extensions with Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts. That means Ebiketie and Leonard Floyd will likely be playing elsewhere next year, since they'll both draw no shortage of free agent interest.

However, one destination is quietly making a lot of sense for the Penn State product: the Green Bay Packers. The Packers just lost superstar pass-rusher Micah Parsons for the year (and potentially next season) with a torn ACL, and the 26-year-old could turn out to be a viable replacement in Green Bay.

Micah Parsons' ACL tear could be the reason Arnold Ebiketie signs with the Packers

In his first season as a Packer after becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, Parsons was on track another standout season. Green Bay's defense was terrorizing opposing defenses, but his injury in the Week 15 loss to the Broncos could threaten to derail their season.

His acquisition helped to immediately transform Jeff Hafley's defense into one of the best in football, which has seen Hafley garner head coaching consideration. But losing the man who has defined one of the best defensive lines in the league in addition to more injury woes makes it sting even worse.

His status for the start of next season is in serious doubt, but that doesn't mean Parsons is planning on missing any of next season. He ominously posted on social media that he's circled a return date in September despite the injury coming with a recovery time of over nine months.

Despite both being drafted from Penn State, Parsons and Ebiketie never played together in Happy Valley since Ebiketie was a Temple transfer, but that doesn't change the reality. The pass-rusher who doesn't have a clear role in Atlanta almost certainly would if he took his talents to the NFC North.

Ebiketie has never been a Myles Garrett-like presence in the sack department, but he is more than capable of providing consistent pressure like he has this season. And the fact he was a popular trade candidate earlier this season could mean the Falcons won't ever bother trying to retain him.

According to Pro Football Focus, his 72.8 PFF grade ranks 34th among all EDGEs, but amid the Dirty Birds' defensive line logjam, Ebiketie could be a cheap, high-upside signing for Green Bay to replace Parsons in the short-term.