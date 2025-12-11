Once-promising Falcons' draft pick may have one foot out the door in Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons have never truly been able to tap into Arnold Ebiketie's potential, which is a real shame. Falcons fans harbored high expectations for him, but he was never able to live up to the hype until it was too late, which has been the story of this inept organization for years now.

The 25-year-old pass rusher will be a free agent this offseason and could soon be playing elsewhere. But letting him leave would be a mistake, as Ebiketie has finally displayed his potential as he's become elite at getting to the quarterback, even if he isn't putting up eye-popping sack numbers this season.

However, both he and Kaden Elliss but set to hit the open market, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Dirty Birds prioritize Elliss over the 26-year-old EDGE rusher. But his long-waited breakout season could see him cash in on a lucrative payday this offseason, but it's unknown whether that will be in Atlanta or not.

Arnold Ebiketie's breakout season is putting the Falcons in a free agency pickle

According to Pro Football Focus, Ebiketie's 76.6 PFF grade and 74.8 pass rush grade led the team in the Falcons' 37-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14. After first-round rookie Jalon Walker left the game and didn't return, he saw more snaps and capitalized on his expanded role in the blowout.

Against a weak Seattle offensive line, the Penn State product logged three pressures in just 11 pass rushing snaps, which is impressive for a rotational pass-rusher. Walker and James Pearce Jr. both took his starting spot earlier this season, but Ebiketie is still pushing for additional playing time.

Moreover, his impressive showing's PFF grade ranked 13th among all edge rushers, while his pass rush grade ranked ninth. He was once expected to be a true dead man walking in Atlanta and was even a popular trade candidate, but is now putting Terry Fontenot in a position to retain him.

However, Spotrac projects that Ebiketie's market value is three years, $28.5 million, which comes in at roughly $9.5 million per season That's a hefty price tag for a player who's made just 12 career starts across four NFL seasons, especially when Walker and Pearce are taking the NFL by storm as rookies.

It was once deemed an easy decision to let him leave this offseason, but that doesn't feel as obvious anymore. The talent and the flashes have been there enough for a team to take a chance, so Fontenot may have to move some money around to keep him.