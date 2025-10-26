Shocking report just dropped the answer to Falcons' receiver woes right in their laps

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a weird situation. They have shown promise with wins over the Texans, 49ers, and Chiefs, but have also dropped a game against the Bengals and were just blown out by the Rams in London.

So, naturally, they would put themselves in a weird trade situation before the deadline, as Dianna Russini reported they have been willing to listen to offers for their struggling second-year receiver, Brian Thomas Jr.—who remains among the league's best WR's.

The Jaguars are listening on calls for WR Brian Thomas Jr., even if a move feels highly unlikely. They’re also shopping for defense.



More trade intel: https://t.co/6oUQniX8Wc pic.twitter.com/26SsdQZtMb — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 25, 2025

The Atlanta Falcons have a wide receiver problem behind Drake London, so adding a player of Thomas Jr.'s stature and price would be a dream come true for all parties.

Falcons must inquire about Jaguars' young star Brian Thomas Jr.

The Falcons need wide receiver help. After releasing Ray-Ray McCloud III, their third wide receiver spot is occupied by David Sills V and Casey Washington—two players who have been anything but productive.

You can even look at the No. 2 spot with Darnell Mooney; the veteran receiver has been far from reliable this year, and that may not change in the second half of the season.

With Michael Penix Jr. currently amid his first full season as an NFL starter, you cannot have question marks like that at an important position.

So, could Brian Thomas Jr. be the newest Atlanta Falcon?

When you look at things from a financial and production standpoint, it makes too much sense. He is still on his rookie contract and has three years of control beyond this season. That is valuable, especially when you consider the expiring contracts this team has in the coming years.

While he has struggled this season, totaling 27 catches for 365 yards and a touchdown, BTJ has proven he can be one of the NFL's best, as in his rookie season, he logged 87 catches for 1,282 yards and ten touchdowns on his way to the Pro Bowl.

He was also one of three receivers who had more receiving yards than Drake London.

BTJ has struggled with drops this season, for whatever reason. Trevor Lawrence has not been a good for his skillset, and his departure could pave the way for Travis Hunter to operate as a full-time receiver. So I can't believe I am saying this, but maybe he already needs a change of scenery.

That seems like the only reason the Jags would ever listen to trade offers.

All this said, the issues arise when examining trade compensation. The Falcons are without a first-round pick next year, which will likely be the asking price. Even if they are willing to take a second-round pick, and more, drying your resources out like that will have dire consequences down the road.

While it would be nice to land the Jags' receiver, it is unlikely to happen. It is hard to believe Jacksonville is actually listening to calls, and even if they are, it will cost more than the Falcons can give up.

But we can dream...