Should the Falcons trade RB Tyler Allgeier before the Draft?

Tyler Allgeier has been a fan favorite since his rookie season, which ended in breaking the Atlanta Falcons' rookie rushing record.. Whenever he is on the field, he brings the attitude and has paired up nicely with Bijan Robinson these past two seasons

However, the fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal and with an eventual payday coming to Bijan Robinson, the Falcons may have to let him walk. This begs the question: Should they get something out of him while they can?

Will Tyler Allgeier be traded soon, or will the Falcons keep him?

Despite being the backup to one of the best and most talented running backs in the league, Tyler Allgeier has an important and defined role for the Atlanta Falcons.

Whenever the offense needs to bring some physicality -- not to say Bijan can't do that -- or they need to give their star a breather, Allgeier's name is called. Defense's know what is coming when No. 25 steps onto the field, and it has to be a pretty scary thought.

This is why I think Atlanta will resist trading Allgeier. He is a crucial piece of the offense because he changes things up. While he may not get the number of carries he deserves, he is making the most out of each one.

It is relatively easy to find a serviceable backup running back in the NFL. In fact, the Falcons likely have one with Jase McClellan, but you don't often find ones that deals as much punishment as their current one.

You also have to consider that Allgeier's value won't be too high. This year's draft is littered with great running back talent, so a team giving up even a fifth-round pick seems unlikely. There isn't much point in trading for a player with one year left when you can draft one with four years of control.

We should be preparing to see Tyler Allgeier back with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025.