Raheem Morris doubles down on Bijan Robinson praise after miraculous Falcons' win

Bijan Robinson just continues to shatter Falcons' franchise records and defy what's possible with every passing game. He is making a legitimate argument to become the most transcendent player to don an Atlanta Falcons' uniform, and is certainly already on a Hall-of-Fame trajectory at this point.

The 23-year-old is just three seasons into his NFL career, but 2025 is undoubtedly his best yet. After surpassing 2,000 scrimmage yards a few weeks back, Bijan broke the franchise record for scrimmage yards in a single season, which led Raheem Morris to rehash an old point he made about his star RB.

Morris on Bijan: I said this 18 weeks ago. He's the best player in football. He's unbelievable. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 30, 2025

Morris is right, he's been saying this for weeks, and now the rest of the league is finally taking notice. There is no running back in football more polished than Bijan right now, which is something that's gone overlooked throughout the majority of 2025 because of how this year has transpired in Atlanta.

The Falcons are quietly wasting a generational talent in Bijan Robinson

The Falcons are sitting at 7-9 this year, while one of the greatest running back seasons in NFL history will end in no awards. The third-year back has yet to even sniff the postseason at this point in his career, which is why the fanbase is mad that Raheem Morris will inevitably return to the helm in 2026.

The Texas product ran for 195 rushing yards, which was highlighted by a 93-yard rushing touchdown scored late in the second quarter. The play also helped the Dirty Birds extend their lead to 21-0, and he averaged a staggering 8.9 yards per carry against a Rams' defense that's been no slouch this year.

He also caught a team-high five passes for 34 yards, as Kirk Cousins only completed 13 of his 20 pass attempts because everything ran through No. 7. He helped win several fantasy championships with another historic performance, and even managed to one-up his last MNF showing from Week 6.

Bijan was the Falcons' offense against the Rams, as both Drake London and Kyle Pitts were quiet, as David Sills V and Darnell Mooney somehow led a quiet Atlanta passing attack in receiving. But the catalysts behind the victory were Bijan and Zane Gonzalez, who drilled the game-winning field goal.

The Falcons have a generational superstar on their hands in the backfield, and a talent like him is incredibly rare. He was just (unsurprisingly) named to his second consecutive Pro Bowl, but like Morris said, he is unbelievable, so a gold jacket could very well be an accolade on his mantle in the future.