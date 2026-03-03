Super Bowl-winning cornerback could be the Falcons' perfect free agent addition

The Atlanta Falcons are in a really interesting spot this offseason. Now that Kyle Pitts will officially be back in 2026, Ian Cunningham has several other pending free agents he has to retain, but then there's the big elephant in the room surrounds what additions he'll make to a strong nucleus this offseason.

It could be a wide receiver. It could be a defensive lineman. It could be someone to bolster the secondary. The possibilities are truly endless for Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski, meaning it'll be easy to generate support around their vision as long as they aren't mindlessly throwing away money.

While naming the perfect free agent signing for all 32 NFL teams, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine came through with a move Falcons fans would love. He labeled Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson as the perfect addition for a struggling Atlanta secondary, which makes way too much sense.

"Finding a running mate across from A.J. Terrell has to be one of the Falcons' top priorities after this season. Mike Hughes was not the answer in 2025 and Atlanta's pass defense was a liability because of it. Jaylen Watson could solve a lot of those problems" Alex Ballentine

Watson is regarded as one of the top cornerbacks available in this free agent class, so signing him would be a big get for the Dirty Birds. They desperately need a running mate in the secondary for A.J. Terrell, so Watson would help Jeff Ulbrich's defense take another step forward in 2026 and beyond.

Jaylen Watson would be the perfect free agent addition for the CB-needy Falcons

Ballentine also noted that the Chiefs' rising star allowed just a 79.0 passer rating when targeted in 2025 in a breakout season. Watson amassed career-highs in tackles (64) and interceptions (two), while the Washington State product logged another six pass breakups for the fourth straight year.

The 2022 seventh-round pick has been one of the best draft values the Chiefs have found in recent years, and are only likely to keep him if Trent McDuffie is traded due to their financial predicament. For a team who knows that Mike Hughes isn't the answer opposite one of the league's best CBs in Terrell and are likely to lose Dee Alford in free agency, a splash signing makes sense.

Spotrac projects Watson's free agent market value at $12.5 million in AAV and expects that he will sign a three-year $37.43 million deal is within the ballpark of what Watson could receive on the open market. And if that's the deal that Cunningham gets for, he deserves a statue in downtown Atlanta.

According to Pro Football Focus, Watson's 74.1 PFF grade in 2025 ranked 16th among all cornerbacks and graded inside the top 35 in coverage, pass rush, and run defense grade. Also, his 83.5 run defense grade ranked sixth among all qualified cornerbacks, which is incredibly impressive.

The Falcons could look at someone like Denzel Ward to fill this hole, but as a younger option, Watson makes more sense. He is a younger option who would fit better for Ulbrich's defensive scheme, so if they're able to sign the Super Bowl-winning cornerback, it is a massive step in the right direction.