Falcons' hopes of signing polarizing free agent QB are looking slimmer than ever

With Kirk Cousins receiving the boot this offseason, and Michael Penix Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL, the Atlanta Falcons' QB position is highly questionable. Whether a cheap free agent quarterback comes in, a rookie is drafted, or the Falcons roll out with Penix on opening day, no one knows for sure what will happen, not even Kevin Stefanski.

One thing we do know is that the Falcons seem to be out of the Malik Willis sweepstakes, and for good reason. While on The Rich Eisen Show, ESPN Analyst Ben Solak recently listed four teams he believes will be pursuing Willis and the Dirty Birds are not one of them. He instead listed the Jets, Browns, Dolphins, and Cardinals as key suitors for the 26-year-old.

Sure, his short-lived 2025 success is extraordinarily exciting, but his price skyrocketed out of control. Especially after he threw for 288 yards and a touchdown, ran for 60 more and two touchdowns in his lone start of 2025, Willis is no longer worth the money he could end up receiving in a few weeks.

The Atlanta Falcons are seemingly out on Malik Willis, and for good reason

The reason I say that is because of Spotrac's estimated market value for his next contract. Spotrac gave him a 2-year, $71 million market value at $35.5 million a year. That is absolute insanity for a player with six career NFL starts and less than 100 pass attempts since the start of 2024.

While that projection is likely a fantasy world, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said he could get a contract worth north of $30 million a year. The only way it would make sense to give Willis a one-year prove-it deal is if he signed for $20 million or less, and it looks like he's out-priced himself for Atlanta's taste.

Willis has been a backup ever since his disastrous 2022 rookie campaign in Tennessee. After being drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft, the Liberty product sat behind Ryan Tannehill, and later Will Levis, with the Titans before a couple of injuries gave him three opportunities to start.

In those starts, Willis completed 51% of his passes, averaged 78 passing yards per game, threw three interceptions, no touchdowns, and was sacked ten times. His elite athleticism is a big reason he went on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he didn't flash immediately.

In the three seasons since, he's been a backup for the Titans and Packers, and only started three games. Sure, he looked phenomenal in the two games he played a majority of snaps this season, but he's completely unproven. Penix has twice as many starts as Willis and has far better arm talent.

If Solak is right, and the Falcons aren't pursuing Willis, Atlanta will be much better off without him. Getting Penix healed up and a strong veteran behind him should be the top priority, and it looks like Stefanski and Ian Cunningham are leaning in that direction.