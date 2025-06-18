Terry Fontenot admits to another draft bust by releasing former Alabama star

The Atlanta Falcons haven't exactly nailed Days 2 and 3 of the Draft these past few years, and much of the blame lands on the shoulders of General Manager Terry Fontenot.
It seems each year we are sitting here talking about another former draft pick being thrown by the wayside, and it has happened again as the team announced its decision to release one of last year's sixth-round picks.
Falcons release Jase McClellan for the UFL's leading rusher, Jashaun Corbin
The Falcons used a sixth-round pick on Alabama running back Jase McClellan last year, hoping he would turn into a solid No. 3 option out of the backfield, but they didn't give him much of a chance.
While it was only a sixth-round pick, it is still a pick wasted. They could've taken someone like Joe Milton with that pick.
It is also the second wasted pick in that round after Zion Logue was poached from the practice squad by the Bills early last season.
Overall, this is another drop in the bucket of Fontenot's shaky draft picks outside the first round. Here is the full list since he took over in 2021 (not incl. 2025):
- Richie Grant*
- Jalen Mayfield*
- Darren Hall*
- Drew Dalman*
- Ta'Quon Graham
- Ade Ogundeji*
- Avery Williams*
- Frank Darby*
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Troy Andersen
- Desmond Ridder*
- DeAngelo Malone
- Tyler Allgeier
- Justin Shaffer*
- John FitzPatrick*
- Matt Bergeron
- Zach Harrison
- Clark Phillips
- DeMarcco Hellams
- Jovaughn Gwyn
- Ruke Orhorhoro
- Bralen Trice
- Brandon Dorlus
- JD Bertrand
- Jase McClellan*
- Casey Washington
- Zion Logue*
Those with an asterisk next to their name are no longer on the roster.
Good teams find impact players on Day 2 and 3; how many of those players have been impactful?
I count three: Drew Dalman, Tyler Allgeier, and Matt Bergeron.
This isn't to say all the others are bad players, but we haven't seen consistency from any of them.
The Falcons have had to rely on first-round talent and free agent signings to survive. Fontenot has to find better success in the draft if he wants to build a perennial contender.
It all starts with not wasting draft picks, even if they are sixth-rounders.