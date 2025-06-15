The move Falcons fans are begging for during minicamp is just sitting there

One of the biggest weaknesses on this much-improved Atlanta Falcons roster is cornerback.

Their depth is severely lacking; if either A.J. Terrell Jr. or Mike Hughes gets injured, the defense is in big trouble.

Fortunately, there is a superstar sitting right there on the trade market.

Terry Fontenot must trade for Jalen Ramsey as soon as possible

Jalen Ramsey's time with the Miami Dolphins is over; the player and the team have both agreed to move on from each other.

A trade is coming and the Falcons should be calling until they can get something worked out.

You can't overstate how concerning the lack of depth at the position is. If one of their starters gets injured, Mike Ford Jr., Natrone Brooks, or maybe Clark Phillips III will start. You cannot feel great about that.

Trading for Ramsey puts Mike Hughes on the bench as a quality backup.

But, more importantly, you suddenly have the league's best cornerback duo with Terrell and Ramsey.

Add in what should be an improved pass rush, an athletic and versatile linebacker room, and the deep safety group headlined by Jessie Bates III, and you have a great defense, on paper.

The downside is the compensation you have to give up for Ramsey. The Falcons would need to clear up space to inherit a cap hit of just over $15 million.

Terry Fontenot would also need to get creative when giving up picks. He has already traded next year's first-rounder and fifth-rounder.

The Dolphins won't get a first-rounder for their veteran, but that missing fifth-rounder is big. That is a pick that you would package with another to get this deal done.

If you can somehow get the Dolphins to take a 2027 pick, you would be in business.

Overall, the Falcons have undoubtedly inquired about Ramsey, especially considering Ramsey's connection with Raheem Morris. It will all come down to the logistics, per usual.

