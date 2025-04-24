Terry Fontenot crushes Falcons' Travis Hunter trade-up hopes before Draft

None of us has seen a player like Travis Hunter. The top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft is universally loved in NFL circles and the media.

So, it is only natural that every team would love to have him, but the reality is, only one team will end up with him. The Cleveland Browns are seen as favorites to land him, but there has been buzz about a team trading up to grab the generational talent.

The Falcons' defense could use him. Not only would he be a two-for-one pick, but brings excitement to a fanbase that needs it.

Past reports have said the front office has done plenty of homework on Hunter. Nevertheless, General Manager Terry Fontenot's recent comments eliminated the possibility of a blockbuster trade for the Colorado superstar.

Terry Fontenot squashes possibility of Falcons drafting Travis Hunter

The hopes of landing Travis Hunter have never been more than a dream; the Falcons only have five draft picks, and trading up 13 spots would further ravage the farm. Nevertheless, a player like Hunter can get a team to do crazy things.

However, the general manager had this to say before the big event.

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot on Travis Hunter, called him dynamic:



"Special dude. Obviously, he's not going to be there when we're on the clock." — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) April 23, 2025

Take note that the GM doesn't say a specific pick, he says "when we're on the clock." This means a trade up to the No. 3 pick or down into the second round is in the cards.

I wouldn't fully count out the idea of a trade-up. This team knows they need a pass rusher, and if they see their guy falling, they will start calling.

By all accounts, the Atlanta Falcons are as panicky as the fans with the pass rush. They cannot miss their chance at a prospect they think can be a superstar, even if it means trading a couple of picks this year and/or next.