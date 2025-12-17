Terry Fontenot's controversial Kirk Cousins choice now looks like a stroke of genius

Kirk Cousins might've played his way back into the Atlanta Falcons' good graces in Week 15, but it doesn't change the fact his time in Atlanta is in jeopardy. If he isn't cut this offseason, the 37-year-old will be paid $57.5 million in 2026 and 2027 as the highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL.

Naturally, cutting Cousins rather than paying him $60 million per season through his age-39 season is an obvious way for the Falcons to recoup financial flexibility to pay their young stars contract extensions. But the longer he stays with the Dirty Birds, the more likely he is to be traded.

With Joe Burrow being floated in trade rumors, he would the perfect quarterback solution in Atlanta with Michael Penix Jr. injured. A trade doesn't seem overly likely, but should something come to fruition this offseason, the four-time Pro Bowler would have to be included so the finances match up.

If he's not released, Kirk Cousins could become the perfect trade chip for the Falcons this offseason

Burrow would instantly elevate the Falcons to contender status, in large part due to Terry Fontenot's success in giving him the tools he needs to succeed, which go beyond pass-catchers. The Falcons' offensive line and defense are better than the units that have supported the 29-year-old in Cincinnati.

James Pearce and Jalon Walker have already cemented themselves as bookend EDGE rushers, and they're only rookies, and the offensive line will have Kaleb McGary back at right tackle in 2026.

Yes, he wouldn't be throwing to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins anymore, but equipping the former Heisman Trophy winner with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts would be a matchup nightmare for the rest of the NFC South—which the Falcons can win next season if Burrow is healthy.

And when he's fully healthy, the LSU product is one of the best signal-callers in football, but injuries have piled up. Burrow has missed 22 games across six NFL seasons and has only started five games this season after dealing with turf toe, so trading for him isn't the guarantee some fans believe it is.

The Bengals are set to start their franchise QB at less than 100% the rest of the way, and he's clearly frustrated. And between salary and assets, the Falcons have the most to offer Cincinnati in any potential trade, though trading Cousins and three first-round picks is an expensive price tag.

The Falcons opted not to trade Cousins both this offseason and at the trade deadline, and if he maintains this level of play, that choice could reap serious benefits for a team that is just on the precipice of emerging as contenders should a deal for Burrow come to fruition.