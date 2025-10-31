Terry Fontenot's deadline fumble could be defining moment for Falcons' breakout star

The Atlanta Falcons were expected to be key players in the cornerback market before the trade deadline, but managed to let a key opportunity pass them by. On Monday afternoon, Titans cornerback Roger McCreary was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, but was previously linked to the Dirty Birds.

This is not the first young DB Terry Fontenot has failed to engage on. Tyson Campbell and Greg Newsome were already moved, and more are expected to follow suit. But a big reason behind that is because of Dee Alford, who has been quietly playing some of the best football of his career as of late.

Across his last three games, Alford has logged 12 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, two QB hits, and an interception of reigning MVP Josh Allen. While Mike Hughes has struggled, the fourth-year man out of Tusculum has been stepped up to become one of the unsung heroes of this Falcons' defense.

Dee Alford could be the reason the Falcons ignore the cornerback trade market

According to Pro Football Focus, Alford has logged a PFF grade over 90 in two of his last three starts. He's been seeing more playing time in the nickel with Billy Bowman Jr. sidelined, but could soon surpass Hughes as the CB2 behind A.J. Terrell Jr.

However, his emergence hasn't come without bumps in the road. He tallied a 28.4 PFF grade in Week 4 against the Commanders and didn't fare much better against Washington. But his impressive pass-rush numbers resulted in him being Atlanta's lone defensive bright spot against the Dolphins.

Moreover, Alford is tied for the team lead with five passes defensed. While Terrell, Jessie Bates, and the two rookies have been the names generating the most buzz, the 27-year-old is aiming to remind fans that he's quietly making a name for himself for one of the league's most impressive defenses.

Even after the 34-10 loss to the Dolphins in Week 8, the Dirty Birds still boast the NFL's best passing defense—and are second in total defense—and Alford has been a key contributor. He's not the flashiest name or the most consistent, but the improvement has been considerable.

While he isn't a frequent starter due to Bowman shifting to nickel after being drafted, he's making his case for additional playing time impossible to ignore. And if the decision not to acquire McCreary, who was an All-American at Auburn, is any indication, he's only gaining more of Jeff Ulbrich's trust.