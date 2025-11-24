Terry Fontenot's most polarizing draft pick is finally proving the doubters wrong

Atlanta Falcons fans went berserk when Atlanta traded its 2026 first-round pick to the Rams to bounce back into the first round to draft James Pearce Jr. In total, the 2026 first, 2025 second, and seventh round picks seemed genuinely ridiculous to trade up just 20 spots.

For the first two months of the season, Pearce was slow to get going, and doubters looked right. Through his first seven games, the 21-year-old totaled 0.5 sacks, eight tackles, and one tackle for loss. A groin injury limited his play and caused him to miss a game.

Since the Week 9 loss to the Patriots, Pearce has been playing like a totally different beast. And this continued in the Week 12 win over the Saints, where the rookie phenom logged 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits in a 24-10 victory that snapped Atlanta's five-game losing streak.

As of late, he's completely flipped the script and is starting to play like the Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate fans expected.

James Pearce Jr. is making the Rams trade sting significantly less

For as well as Pearce has played, was it worth it? Atlanta's pass rush has increased dramatically since last season, but the quarterback play is atrocious. If the Falcons refrained from making this trade, their 2026 first-round pick would still be in the top 10, but no longer in the hands of a contender.

With interesting quarterback prospects like Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, and more, it's worth wondering what a reset at that position would look like. Michael Penix Jr. played poorly before his third career ACL tear ended his season, and an aging Kirk Cousins doesn't seem like the answer.

Head coach Raheem Morris admitted Atlanta will have to reconsider the position for next season, but the lack of a first-round pick makes that change more difficult. This begs the question: Was the draft day trade worth it? Because as impressive as things have been, the jury's still very much out on this.

Yes, Pearce has greatly improved the pass rush, but so have others. Second-year defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has six sacks this season, which leads the team. Third-year defensive lineman Zach Harrison totaled 4.5 sacks through seven games before hitting the IR prior to Week 12.

Of course, fellow first-round rookie Jalon Walker has greatly improved the pass-rush as well, with five sacks this season. Most of these guys are unexpected improvements that have made a difference. Jeff Ulbrich was fully committed to changing the pass-rush culture last offseason, and he certainly succeeded.

Unfortunately, Penix hasn't worked out in Atlanta, and Fontenot's plan banked on the young QB thriving. Pearce's improvements are a welcomed sight in Atlanta, but the Falcons may have given up to much to come back from in an attempt to rejuvenate the pass-rush. After all, sacks alone can't win you a Super Bowl.