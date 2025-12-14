Terry Fontenot’s struggling draft pick now haunted by standout taken just picks later

The Atlanta Falcons know by now that they swung and missed in drafting defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He's taken a massive step backward in Year 2, and in one of the stronger draft classes in recent memory, Terry Fontenot once again chose poorly.

It's bad enough that the Los Angeles Chargers selected Ladd McConkey with the pick right before Orhorhoro, but the players selected directly afterward are arguably worse. The Dirty Birds missed out star talent like Cooper DeJean and Johnny Newton, but Braden Fiske was the biggest fumble of all.

Atlanta selected the 24-year-old with the 35th overall pick, but the Los Angeles Rams traded up to select Fiske just four picks later. As a rookie, he logged 8.5 sacks, 44 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits while emerging as a key piece of the Rams' young, scary defensive line.

Falcons missed out on Braden Fiske when they drafted Ruke Orhorhoro

While the Clemson product boasts one of the worst PFF grades at defensive tackle, Fiske boasts one of the best. According to Pro Football Focus, the Florida State product's 65.5 PFF grade ranks 43rd out of 129 qualified defensive tackles, while Orhorhoro's 36.9 PFF grade ranks 123rd of 129.

If the Rams having the Falcons' 2026 first-round pick or molding Nate Landman into one of the best linebackers in football wasn't bad enough, this should be the tip of the iceberg. While Orhorhoro has started to display legit flashes, Fiske has developed into a far more polished product.

It's worth noting that the Lagos native didn't start playing football until high school, so he's more raw than Fiske, who could have made an instant impact in the A. With that said, Orhorhoro has improved at getting to the quarterback, while his blend of traits and versatility suggests potential is on his side.

Moreover, fellow 2024 draftee Brandon Dorlus has out-played him despite being drafted two rounds later. While Dorlus has quietly shattered franchise records, Orhorhoro has struggled in defending the run as Dorlus, Zach Harrison, and impending free agent David Onyemata are all playing better.

His 2.5 sacks provide reason for optimism, but while a player selected mere picks later has been more productive for arguably the best team in the NFC, it's not a good look. Even Newton, DeJean or Kool-Aid McKinstry would have made more of an impact for a revitalized Jeff Ulbrich-led defense,

Sean McVay and company have continued to capitalize on all of Atlanta's miscues, all because Terry Fontenot is once again on the hot seat. And Orhorhoro is just the latest in a long list of mistakes he's made.