Terry Pegula just dropped the perfect fix to Falcons' WR woes right in their lap

If you thought the Atlanta Falcons' last regime was out of touch with reality, they were just one-upped times a million by the Buffalo Bills. At least Arthur Blank will never openly call out Raheem Morris or Terry Fontenot, because he has class, which isn't something you can say about Terry Pegula.

The Bills fired Sean McDermott earlier this week following their Divisional Round loss to the Broncos, which was a normal enough decision... until Pegula promoted GM Brandon Beane to president of football operations instead of firing him, and the pair were forced to address the local media.

Their postseason presser was the biggest disaster the city of Buffalo has seen since they lost four straight Super Bowls in the 90s. While Beane failed to reason with a disgruntled fanbase, Pegula fanned the flames, as he blamed McDermott and the coaching staff for the Bills drafting Keon Coleman.

For one, publicly throwing your young receiver under the bus is a horrible look, especially in regards to a player who was their first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. It would be insane to suggest the GM had no input in drafting him, so the 74-year-old proved just how clueless he truly is about his own team.

All his words also did was seal the fate of a promising young wideout in Buffalo, so if he is traded, hopefully the receiver-needy Falcons are involved. This was a receiver that was drafted with the No. 33 overall pick just 20 months ago and they're already ready to cut ties, so Matt Ryan better call.

If the Bills are really giving up on Keon Coleman, the Falcons should try and trade for him

He's shown flashes of being a capable NFL WR, but he's also dealt with maturity issues, as he's been benched multiple times now, and was even healthy scratched by the Bills earlier this season for missing a meeting, yet Pegula is protecting Beane (who wanted to draft him) from blame.

The Bills were incredibly thin at receiver, yet the Florida State product still failed to crack 600 yards in either of his NFL seasons. That's really rough, but since he's only turning 24 in May, so some receiver-needy teams would be willing to give him a change of scenery in order to potentially revive his career.

This is where the Falcons come in. Behind Drake London, their starting receivers are Darnell Mooney and David Sills V. Mooney is likely to be cut and no else besides London in the WR room is a world-beater, so it's worth taking a flyer on a high-upside youngster to kick off the Kevin Stefanski era.

They're likely to add receiver help in the 2026 Draft, but you can never have too much depth. Even though Coleman hasn't been overly productive, he's a fun personality who would be relatively cheap to acquire, so it's a low-risk, high-reward move for the Dirty Birds if Stefanski can keep him in check.