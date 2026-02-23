The Falcons Free Agency Blueprint: 3 Tiers of Targets to Know

Under the guidance of new coach Kevin Stefanski, the Atlanta Falcons are entering a critical identity shift. After an 8-9 finish in 2025 and with questions centering around the future under center, the front office has approximately $26M in cap space, currently, a figure that could nearly double if they decide to trade or restructure veterans.

1. The Blue-Chip: TE David Njoku

With Kyle Pitts on the open market as one of the most coveted weapons on the market, the Falcons face a massive choice. If Pitts prices himself out of Atlanta, a reunion between Stefanski and his former Browns flex weapon in Njoku could be a dream scenario.

The Fit: Stefanski’s offense is built on elite tight end play. Njoku is one of the premier field-stretching tight ends in the league and already knows Stefanski’s playbook inside and out. He would provide Michael Penix Jr. with a massive, reliable target to pair with Drake London.

The Price Tag: Elite. Expect a market-leading contract for a tight end, but one that is essential for the success of a new scheme.

2. Depth Starter: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB

The Falcons have A.J. Terrell, but the 2025 season exposed a lack of depth on the other side. Atlanta’s secondary was expensive but inconsistent, and adding a high-motor starter could remain a top priority.

The Fit: Taylor-Britt is a physical, sticky corner who excels in the press-man ideals that the Falcons' defense wants to employ.

The Price Tag: As a CB2 hitting the open market, he’ll command a healthy multi-year deal, but it's a justifiable splurge to fix the defense's biggest weakness.

3. Prove-It Deal: WR D'Wayne Eskridge

With Darnell Mooney viewed as a likely cap casualty after an injury-plagued 2025, the Falcons need to find a low-cost vertical threat to keep safeties from crowding the line of scrimmage against Bijan Robinson.