The Falcons’ ineptitude caught the attention of former fan favorite Kurt Benkert

The Atlanta Falcons looked like a perennial contender in Week 2 and like a bottom-five team in football in Week 3. With a prime opportunity to sustain momentum before the schedule grew tougher, the Falcons squandered their newfound momentum and fell to 1-2 in a 30-0 shellacking against the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta never possessed the football inside the Carolina 30-yard line and Michael Penix Jr had by far the worst start of his NFL career. The Falcons' own missed opportunities made it that Carolina's offense didn't have to do much—Bryce Young threw for just 121 yards and scored a first-quarter rushing touchdown. It was the Falcons' own ineptitude and lack of execution that left fans frustrated.

For a team that has all of the talent to make noise in the NFC, Week 3 provided a major setback. On paper, the Dirty Birds boast one of the league's most exciting offenses, yet have only scored 14 points per game in 2025. It's been a sad story of missed potential, which is what former Falcons' quarterback Kurt Benkert made note of on social media.

Even Kurt Benkert knows the Falcons are failing to live up to expectations

Benkert signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and served as the team's third-string quarterback behind Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub until 2020—but never appeared in game. He then had stints in Green Bay and San Francisco before retiring after two games with the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas back in 2023.

Now, the 30-year-old has transitioned to a career in e-sports, as Benkert is now a video game streamer, primarily playing Madden. But he remains an NFL fan just like the rest of us, and hasn't been shy about tweeting about his thoughts on Sundays.

And hearing that that critique from a former player who knows the inner workings of the organization—even if only from a developmental perspective—adds an extra sting to an already demoralizing defeat. Especially when the performance didn't have many bright spots.

His words hold weight, too. With Penix under center, the expectation was that the former Washington standout would be the key to snapping Atlanta's postseason drought. And surrounded by Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Kyle Pitts, the sky was the limit.

He's shown flashes of that, but not consistently enough, and that's due to offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Robinson has done such a shaky job in 2025 that it's become evident that his over-reliance on Bijan is holding Penix back from his potential.

Fans are already calling for his job, as even the receivers have taken a step back through three weeks. Even the decision to play Kirk Cousins in garbage time has been met with controversy.

Talent will only take you so far in the NFL, and Week 3 was a stark reminder that potential doesn’t automatically translate into production. The Falcons return home to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 4, presenting their next opportunity to right the ship and not let this abysmal showing define the season.

