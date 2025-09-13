The Falcons just gave Michael Penix Jr a huge boost ahead of his toughest test yet

The Atlanta Falcons face a daunting test in Week 2: they are looking to stun J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings in their home building on Sunday Night Football. After McCarthy's miraculous comeback victory over the Bears in his NFL debut, it cemented the fact that the Vikings are not to be taken lightly—and it means Atlanta will need Michael's Penix Jr's best.

The 25-year-old threw for nearly 300 yards and scored twice in Week 1, but now the spotlight only grows brighter as the second-year quarterback prepares for his biggest stage yet. And luckily, Atlanta's offense will be at full strength as both Drake London and Darnell Mooney were cleared to play in Week 2.

Neither Mooney nor London possessed a designation on the final injury report, and the former is in line to make his season debut after missing all of training camp with a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, London suffered a sprained shoulder in the fourth quarter of Week 1, and Penix having both of his top two receivers should be a crucial boost in what figures to be be a high-scoring affair.

The #Vikings’ full injury report for Sunday vs. the Falcons. Ryan Kelly and Josh Oliver were full participants today. Linebacker Austin Keys is also questionable with a groin injury that first showed up on Friday’s report. pic.twitter.com/YtUGnJM9CD — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) September 12, 2025

Michael Penix Jr will have plenty of help on Sunday night

London amassed eight receptions for 55 yards on a staggering 15 targets, and his chemistry with his new QB1 is off the charts. They connected 13 times for 187 yards and two scores in Week 18—and the former USC standout is averaging 13.5 targets per game when Penix starts. He was day-to-day earlier this week, but will miss no time.

As for his running mate, the Tulane product's 995 yards in 2024 marked the second-highest total of his career and the 27-year-old's vertical element was desperately missed in Atlanta's 23-20 defeat against the Buccaneers.

The No. 8 overall pick in 2024 looked poised and composed in a heartbreaking loss last weekend, but affirmed the Dirty Birds have their long-term answer under center.

With an offensive nucleus of London, Mooney, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts, the Falcons boast one of the NFL’s most dangerous young supporting casts—and it’s part of why Penix has immediately turned heads across just four career starts.

However, it won't come easy against a Vikings defense that tends to give quarterbacks problems. But Brian Flores' unit will also be without Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel, and former Falcon Jeff Okudah, so maybe Penix will fare better than Caleb Williams.

In Week 2, the challenge is clear: don't make unforced errors.

For Atlanta, there's a lot on the line. If they can improve in the run game, let Penix take full advantage of his supporting cast, and prove this roster can go toe-to-toe with one of the NFC’s most talented offenses—they can remind the nation that the Falcons are not to be underestimated.

