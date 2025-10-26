The Kyle Pitts breakout game fans have been waiting for could finally be coming

National Tight Ends Day is here, and Kyle Pitts Sr. is ready to rock and roll. The holiday originated in the 49ers' 2018 tight end room, but migrated to league-wide recognition. In 2019, the holiday was born, and is celebrated on the fourth Sunday in October annually.

And during Week 6, the Atlanta Falcons' tight end has a prime opportunity to capitalize. This season, the Dolphins' defense has allowed the fifth most yards to tight ends this season, 450. Their lack of elite linebackers (rated 20th pre-season by PFF) may be a problem against Pitts' athleticism.

Last season, Pitts produced the best game of his season on National Tight Ends Day against the Bucs. Four catches, 91 yards, and two touchdowns with Kirk Cousins at the helm highlighted a mediocre season for Pitts.

Kyle Pitts Sr. could be in for another big day on National Tight End's Day

In 2022 and 2023, Pitts' performances in the fourth week of October were putrid. During his rookie year back in 2021, Pitts caught seven passes for 163 yards amid the tight end celebration, marking the best game of his season.

Two major talking points stand out regarding the two great games was the quarterbacks. In 2021, Matt Ryan was leading the Falcons during his final season in Atlanta. Similar to last season, Cousins is in line to start in the wake of Michael Penix Jr.'s knee injury this afternoon.

While the precedent may be exciting for Pitts, he was downright pitiful in eight of fourteen games with Cousins leading the offense last season. With that in mind, he has gone off in two of his four holiday appearances throughout his career.

Against the Dolphins, none of the history matters. The Falcons' depleted depth has hurt tremendously, and certainly played a factor in Pitts' usage. Through six games this season, Pitts has seen a substantial increase in volume compared to last year.

Part of it is due to receiver Darnell Mooney being injured, and part of it is his rapport with Penix.

The nearly 1,000-yard man from a year ago has been used sparingly through three of his four games this season. Former Falcons' receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was targeted only 14 times through four games before his eventual release last week.

With Mooney and McCloud as non-factors, Pitts has a clear path toward success as Atlanta's No. 2 pass-catcher.

If the 2025 season hasn't brought enough weirdness, Pitts has shown significant improvement this season. Increased volume, lack of weapons, and the QB change will play roles in his production in Week 8.

Maybe there's an extra emotional incentive we'll never know, but until then, there's reason to believe Pitts will play well on National Tight Ends Day. And maybe it can do enough to cement his future as a Falcon.