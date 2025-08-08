Falcons fantasy football: How Kyle Pitts' golf game will lead to resurgent career

After a breakout rookie season, Kyle Pitts has been the laughing stock of fantasy football. Year after year, fantasy managers draft Pitts with hopes he returns to his rookie form, but never has.

Despite three straight pitiful seasons, many still wonder if this is the year for Pitts to bounce back, and golfing may help his resurgence.

Throughout his tenure, Pitts has caught passes from Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins, Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, and finally, Michael Penix Jr. Over the years, the Falcons' revolving door of quarterbacks has negatively impacted Pitts, who many believe be in Atlanta this time next season.

The constant QB change doesn't provide pass catchers with much chemistry with the person they rely on the most.

The Falcons' generational talent, drafted fourth overall in 2021, only built a great connection with Ryan, but so did many other Pro-Bowl players. This season, new life is breathed into the organization with Penix under center.

Is golf the key to Pitts' success in the NFL?

Entering his first season as the starting QB, Penix is reportedly working on his chemistry with the TE. "[Kyle Pitts] and Michael Penix Jr. are golfing buddies, and Penix is working on establishing a high-level chemistry with Pitts in the hopes that he can fulfill his immense potential," Dan Graziano from ESPN reported. This report may prove meaningless, but it still provides a glimmer of promise for fantasy managers still holding out hope.

Over three seasons since his standout Pro Bowl rookie year, Pitts has averaged 541 yards and three touchdowns. His fantasy value has plummeted, and many have moved on from the risky pick. This season, his ADP hovers around 124 and TE 16, which places him in rounds 12-14 in 10-12 person leagues.

While his fantasy value has reached rock bottom, the sky is the limit for Pitts. The 2021 NFL Combine showcased his elite athleticism and speed, particularly for a TE. After the combine, Pitts was selected 4th overall by Atlanta, still the highest drafted TE in NFL history.

His last three seasons haven't inspired confidence in a resurgent career, but why not take a late-round flyer on him? He certainly shouldn't be treated as a TE1, but with a young gunslinger at QB, there is still a chance.

The Falcons have multiple star pieces for Penix to connect with, but depth is a problem. After superstars Drake London and Bijan Robinson, Darnell Mooney is hurt, and the next man up is Ray-Ray McCloud III, who has played with five teams over his seven-year career.

With former QB Felipe Franks backing up Pitts this season, there will be ample opportunity for Pitts to prove doubters wrong and produce TE1 numbers once again.

Is he a lock for greatness this season? Of course not, but take a small chance this draft season with Pitts as your backup tight end. You never know, golfing with Penix may prove what he needed all along. Or maybe he's just practicing for his next career; only time will tell.

