The media just revived Falcons fans' hope for 2026 with exciting new label

The Atlanta Falcons rarely get offseason attention from the media -- much less positive attention. And you could say it is valid, with their playoff drought nearing a decade.

However, that doesn't mean there isn't hope for this team in 2026. They are stacked with talent on both sides of the ball, with a new head coach who has won Coach of the Year twice and somehow managed to take the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs twice in Kevin Stefanski.

Are they underrated? Well, you could seriously make that argument -- and The Athletic's Mike Jones is among the few that are attempting to make that argument. It isn't often you see the red and black bird make an appearance under an 'underrated' list, but here we are.

Falcons 'underrated' label can't help but bring back hope for the season

As one of the three NFC South teams on Jones' list of five overrated and underrated teams entering the 2026 season, the Falcons can only hope that their top-placed name ends up being a sign of things to come.

"Arthur Blank opted for change, and Kevin Stefanski inherits a team that features plenty of talent, with Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Drake London, A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates III, James Pearce and Xavier Watts leading the way," Jones wrote. "If he can figure out the quarterback situation (Michael Penix Jr. versus Tua Tagovailoa) and keep one of those two on the field, Atlanta could challenge for the division."

The New Orleans Saints, somehow, are widely seen as an underdog in the NFC. But the Saints were swept by the Falcons, who started two different quarterbacks, with their "franchise quarterback" starting.

The Carolina Panthers ended up winning the division last season by the smallest of margins. The three-way tie went to them because of an overtime victory over the Falcons. Certainly, they have the talent to start a division-champion streak.

However, the Falcons are sitting there with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts -- one of the best three-headed monsters in the league.

Stefanski is a proven coach who can finally get the most out of this offense. Arthur Smith and Zac Robinson were never able to do that. But now you have a leader who took a quarterback-less team to two postseasons, including an upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Their defense has plenty of talent in its own right. James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker will improve on stellar rookie campaigns; the defensive line has more run-stuffing beef; and the secondary is deeper and stronger than we have seen in quite some time. Not to mention, the transition will be smooth after retaining Jeff Ulbrich.

Obviously, the questions come at the quarterback position. Atlanta is the only team in the division that doesn't have a clear-cut starter. That certainly kills their standing in the media. But it isn't like the rest of the division has elite QBs; you can argue a healthy Tua Tagovailoa is better than any of them.

This season is already giving Falcons fans more reason for belief than the past few years, even if The Athletic is the only site giving them recognition right now.