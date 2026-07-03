The painful story of the worst season in Falcons' franchise history

The Atlanta Falcons have had some extremely high highs and some low lows throughout their 60-year history. Historically speaking, they're a plenty respectable franchise who has been home to some of the most exciting talents to ever step on an NFL field. But that doesn't tell the whole story.

Unfortunately, the Falcons have way more low points than high points over the years. You can point to the 2020 team, the Bobby Petrino year, and basically the entire 1980s as some of the most forgettable years in franchise history. At least any real Falcons fan wants to forget those seasons.

But what if I told you that none of those seasons came close to being the worst in franchise history? The Falcons were founded in 1965 and played their first season as an expansion team in 1966, but their second season as a franchise in 1967 season remains the biggest stain on the team's history.

The story of the 1967 Falcons team that was their worst season ever

After spending the 1966 season in the NFL's Eastern Conference, they were moved to the Coastal Division with the Baltimore Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams for 1967. And that resulted in the Dirty Birds finishing with a pathetic 1-12-1 record which got coach Norb Hecker fired.

The Falcons' lone victory came by one point against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, and they tied the then-Redskins. But the lowest point of a season defined by low points was a 27-24 loss to the rival New Orleans Saints, who scored a late touchdown in a game Atlanta had actual merit to win.

The Falcons lost 38-7 to the 49ers, 49-7 to the Colts, 31-3 to the Rams, 23-0 to the Chicago Bears, and 38-7 again to the Philadelphia Eagles. They surpassed 25 points twice all season, and one of those came in a 38-31 Week 1 loss in their first of two division matchups against the Baltimore Colts.

As for the talent on this roster, there wasn't much. Quarterback Randy Johnson (not to be confused for the Hall of Fame pitcher) completed just 49.3% of his passes and threw 10 touchdowns to 21 interceptions. He threw twice as many picks as he did touchdowns, which should define the year.

Kicker Wade Traynham converted just 38.9% of his field goal attempts while leading receiver Tommy McDonald caught just 33 passes. The only Pro Bowler on this team was future Hall of Fame LB Tommy Nobis, and the rest of the roster was made up of "insert Madden generated name here" types.

The Falcons have never come close to being this bad again, and hopefully they never will.