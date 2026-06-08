Falcons made sure they'll get their money's worth on a Bijan Robinson extension

Compared to even a decade ago, NFL running backs are not asked to inhabit the same role in an offense. The way Adrian Peterson was used as the best running back in the league vastly differs from the skillset a modern running back has, especially in the case of Atlanta Falcons' star Bijan Robinson.

The Atlanta Falcons' star is one of the prime examples of the evolution of the running back position. He led the NFL with nearly 2,300 scrimmage yards in 2025, and he has surpassed All Day's season-high in receptions in all three of his seasons, and that'll almost certainly show in his new extension, especially after Drake London got paid.

Because of his status as a dangerous runner and an elite pass-catching back, 24-year-old is expected to shatter the existing running back market on a new contract with the Falcons. And that's an honor he clearly deserves, especially if his usage in OTAs translates to in-game action in 2026.

The Falcons have started to line up Bijan Robinson out wide during OTAs

Atlanta has started to line up the fourth-year back out wide and Kevin Stefanski has used him as a downfield pass-catcher rather than just getting him the ball in space and allowing his God-given talents do all the work. And a clip surfaced of him hauling in a long ball from Michael Penix Jr.

He caught 79 passes in 2025. They've utilized Bijan in all sorts of ways as a pass-catcher, but this is a whole different monster. Using him on wheel routes out of the backfield is a fantastic way to continue adding speed and explosiveness to a passing game that was completely devoid of it in years past.

In terms of space weapons, the All-Pro RB is already the NFL's most dangerous. But refining his skillset as a receiver to turn him into even more of an offensive chess piece? I'm here for this. And I wouldn't be surprised in the slightest if he has his best year as a pro in a functional offense in 2026.

We already know the Falcons are already going to have to pay the 2023 first-round pick out of Texas over $20 million a year on a new extension. That's how the running back market is evolving. But the more he excels used as a receiver in this Atlanta offense, the more worth it an extension becomes.

But they're not just paying an RB1 They're paying for a generational back and one of their leading receivers who's proven he can be a weapon Stefanski can model this offense around. Bijan Robinson is a jack of all trades alright, but he's not a master of none. He's a master of all. And the change in his usage at OTAs should confirm he deserves every penny of that almost $25 million a year price tag.

The wise words of Ricky Bobby also apply to contract extensions: "If you're not first you're last." So if the Falcons have all these big plans for their franchise cornerstone, there's no reason to wait on this extension.