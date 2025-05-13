This offseason made it painfully clear the Falcons botched the Matt Ryan trade

Matt Ryan's long tenure in Atlanta came to a screeching halt in 2022. The legendary quarterback requested a trade after the Falcons, thankfully, struck out on Deshaun Watson.

Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick (No. 82), which was used on DeAngelo Malone, an edge rusher out of Western Kentucky.

Unfortunately, Malone has not lived up to Terry Fontenot's hopes, and his time is coming to a quick end.

Falcons' offseason additions has pushed DeAngelo Malone right off the roster

While Matt Ryan's play took a nosedive with the Colts, you hate seeing a legend like him get traded for next to nothing.

DeAngelo Malone has played 302 defensive snaps through three seasons, logging 51 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and just 3 sacks (2 of which came against the Raiders last season).

And that is likely where his stats will end with the Falcons.

With so many offseason additions, there isn't room for him on the final 53-man roster.

Jalon Walker

James Pearce Jr.

Arnold Ebiketie

Leonard Floyd

Bralen Trice

DeAngelo Malone

Khalid Kareem

Walker, Pearce Jr., Ebiketie, Floyd, and Trice is the presumed rotation, with Malone being the first out.

You never like to see a draft pick fail, but when he was essentially acquired for the most impactful player in franchise history, it hurts that much more.

Not to mention, the Eagles drafted Nakobe Dean with the next pick, and Terrel Bernard and Kerby Joseph were drafted later in the round.

The Falcons could've tried to convince Matt Ryan to return. While he wasn't good in Indy, you can assume he would've continued producing for the Dirty Birds.

Then we would've been spared from watching Marcus Mariota and possibly Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke.

But then you have to ask if Michael Penix Jr. would've landed in Atlanta? Probably not, considering the chain reaction.

Overall, things are trending to another botched trade and draft pick for the Falcons.