Tre Harris drama makes Falcons' bold trade for James Pearce Jr. look genius

The Atlanta Falcons made a controversial draft-day decision to trade back into the first round for Tennessee's James Pearce Jr.

Most analysts saw the trade, which involved a 2026 first-rounder, as a massive overpay for an uncertain talent. But the Falcons saw it as a chance to add another piece to their retooled defensive front.

Little did they know, their trade would also help them avoid the drama plaguing nearly every NFL team entering training camp.

Falcons' lack of a second-round rookie was a blessing in disguise

The first two picks of the second round, Carson Schwesinger of the Browns and Jayden Higgins of the Texans, are the only two second-round picks under contract right now.

Both of them signed fully guaranteed deals that have sent ripple effects throughout the league.

Most notably, Tre Harris of the Chargers is holding out in search of his own fully guaranteed deal, something you don't often see from a non-first-round pick.

Fortunately, the Falcons managed to avoid this drama after trading their second-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams to jump back into the first round for James Pearce Jr.

The Rams used that pick on Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, who is among the 30 unsigned players.

Because of this, the Falcons get to move forward without the drama. All five of their drafted rookies are under contract.

This obviously wasn't part of Terry Fontenot's thinking when he made the trade, but sometimes you get lucky.

Ultimately, Pearce Jr. still has to go out on the field and prove he was worth the No. 26 pick. But, for now, the Dirty Birds are glad they can focus on preparing for the upcoming season, rather than dealing with young players they are counting on not showing up.

All the second-round drama also adds to the frustrating situation that continues to brew between Cincinnati and its top pick, Shemar Stewart.

