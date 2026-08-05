Tua Tagovailoa is the clear winner of Falcons' QB battle in one Hall of Famer's eyes

Hall of Fame pass rusher Dwight Freeney, who spent a season with the Atlanta Falcons, helping the franchise reach Super Bowl LI during the 2016 season, recently weighed in on the Falcons' biggest training camp storyline--the quarterback battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

During an interview with Action Network's DJ Siddiqi, Freeney acknowledged the concerns surrounding Tua Tagovailoa's injury history, but still said the veteran should have the edge over Michael Penix Jr. as the Falcons enter Kevin Stefanski's first season as head coach.

"If all things are the way it's supposed to be, the veteran guy should be the starter," Freeney said.

Dwight Freeney thinks Tua Tagovailoa should win the Falcons' QB battle

Now Freeney didn't diminish Penix's talent or draft position at all all. In fact, he said the ideal starter depends largely on what Stefanski wants his offense to look like.

"If it's going to be more of a read-zone type of athletic situation, then you have Penix," Freeney explained.

However, if the Atlanta Falcons lean more toward a traditional pocket passing attack as expected, Freeney believes Tagovailoa's experienced track record and accuracy make him the much stronger fit.

"Who has the most mileage on them, has the most veteran leadership type of qualities? That's Tua."

Freeney also praised the former Pro Bowler's ability as a passer, saying the Falcons could become a dangerous offense if Tagovailoa returns to his previous form from his best years in Miami.

"If Tua is Tua, a more accurate quarterback pocket passer, and if that system that they like, if you want to keep him there in that pocket, I think they can be dangerous. I really do."

While Freeney has already picked his favorite, the competition between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. has barely gotten underway. Tagovailoa missed the opening practices of training camp after a back issue flared up, but has already returned to 11-on-11s for the pads-on practice of the summer.

Penix is still limited as he continues recovering from the ACL injury he suffered last season. While he has participated in individual drills and 7 on 7 work, he has yet to be cleared for full team periods.

One final thing to note is that Freeney pushed back on hard the idea that this is Tagovailoa's final chance to start for a good team shoud things go awry in Atlanta.

"No, I wouldn't say that," Freeney said. "You never know what's gonna happen... Look at Philip Rivers years after being retired. Look at Joe Flacco... as long as it's not a health reason, it may not be his last chance."

Only time will tell who will be the Falcons starting QB, but Dwight Freeney thinks this is Tua Tagovailoa's job to lose.