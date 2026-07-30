Michael Penix Jr.'s training camp limitations are nothing to freak out about

When Michael Penix Jr. revealed yesterday that he was still four weeks away from being cleared for full contact, Atlanta Falcons fans understandably started to panic. He still had a good day during 7-on-7s, but that little team reps going into the season meant he has no chance of starting in Week 1.

And then those concerns got amplified on Thursday morning. Penix was out there on the practice field, but did not throw a single pass. Given his injury history, it's easy to freak out over the circumstances, but what we have to remember is that the Falcons are trying to take it slow with him.

It later came out that Atlanta was just giving the 26-year-old a scheduled rest day, and he'll go through a few more of those during training camp. So while it may feel easy to get discouraged with Tua Tagovailoa also injured, the fact of the matter is that his absence is nothing to freak out about.

Michael Penix Jr. only missed Thursday's practice due to scheduled rest

Here's what we need to remember about the third-year QB. His November ACL tear marked his third in the last seven years, and that many lower leg injuries is alarming. Penix himself even revealed that because of his injury history, the Falcons are trying not to allow him to bite off more than he can chew.

As far as not rushing him back to the field goes, giving Penix rest days are a good way for the Dirty Birds to evaluate his progress and ensure his body can handle doing more as the summer progresses. After all, he won't offer this team any value if he's rushed back and suffers a setback.

The other thing about that four-week timeline is that doctors have still told the former top-10 pick that it's fluid and clearance for full contact could come earlier. But Penix admitted he was told that he's ahead of schedule in relation to the typical timetable for someone with his injury history.

After undergoing surgery in November, the Washington product has been throwing since mid-March, which is a major feat in itself. But this was complete reconstructive surgery on his left knee, after having two right knee surgeries in college--so the rehab process is different compared the previous instances.

If anything, you would rather see him be smart about his timetable. It might be annoying in determining his future, but the Falcons allowing Michael Penix Jr. rest days and chances to continue getting back to full strength is the right decision--so when you look at it like that, Thursday's absence is definitely nothing to worry about.