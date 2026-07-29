Michael Penix Jr.'s delayed recovery has overshadowed a major silver lining

It hasn't been a great opening day of training camp for the Atlanta Falcons, and Michael Penix Jr. is the one to blame. Not only did we learn that he has yet to be cleared for full contact, he revealed that his timetable to be cleared for 11-on-11s is about four weeks, basically ending the QB competition.

Just because he hasn't been cleared for full participation doesn't mean he hasn't been thriving in other areas. Penix has been suiting up for 7-on-7s dating back to the start of OTAs, and in doing so, he offered the Falcons a reason to be excited: their best highlight play of training camp's first day.

During one series in 7-on-7, Penix threw a 45-yard touchdown to third-round rookie Zachariah Branch down the left sideline where A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates were the nearest defenders in coverage. So while he may not be at full strength yet, he did prove that his elite arm strength isn't going anywhere.

Even a recovering Michael Penix Jr. is giving Falcons reasons to be excited

The Falcons' video team managed to capture the 26-year-old on a beautiful play-action pass, and this is exactly what fans should be wanting to see from him as his clearance in 11-on-11 draws closer. And yes, there's no contact here, but that doesn't make this throw or this play any less electric to see.

This was one heck of a serotonin boost. The rare arm talent that made the Dirty Birds fall in love with Penix and use a top-10 pick on him in 2024 popped right through the screen on this video. And through all of the lower leg injuries he has endured, it's good to know that some things never change.

For as great as it was to see the third-year QB looking sharp, he's not the only one. Seeing Branch prove he's more than just an undersized gadget guy is great to see. We know he already has the speed to be a deep threat, but was never utilized as such during his year down the road at Georgia..

However, he did have more of a diverse route tree at USC. Stefanski has made it clear that the Falcons see the 22-year-old as more than a gadget guy, as they seem to like his ability as a deep threat out of the slot--and it's hard to be surprised that he's made such an instant impact in camp.

Given all of the bad news we received this morning, this highlight play between Zachariah Branch and Michael Penix Jr. gave it all a silver lining--and proved to Falcons fans that there are still things to be excited about amid all of the bad news.