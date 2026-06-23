Tua Tagovailoa's strong summer may settle Falcons' QB battle before it begins

Everything the Atlanta Falcons will accomplish in 2026 rides on one decision. Will Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa win the quarterback competition and be named the Week 1 starter? Right now, it's anyone's guess, but there is some real steam coming from the Tua train after mandatory minicamp.

The 28-year-old was one of the standouts of Falcons minicamp, and he looks primed to be named the starter once the summer ends. There will be a lot of time until Kevin Stefanski makes an official decision, but the more Tagovailoa impresses, the easier it will be to make a seemingly tough choice.

He reportedly had his best practice of the summer in Wednesday's session, which should give him an early leg up in training camp. Having your best session in the final day before a month-long break is a level of clutch even Jalen Brunson aspires to have, so he's certainly giving Stefanski a lot to consider.

Tua Tagovailoa's strong summer is already deciding Falcons' QB battle

Not only has Tua been the sharper of the two throughout minicamp and OTAs, he's also been healthier. Penix is still in the midst of rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in November, and he has yet to even be cleared for full contact despite still looking at Week 1 as a plausible return date if necessary.

He's had more time to learn the system and has developed a rapport with the weapons. He looks comfortable running this offense. For a free-agent acquisition who signed for $1.3 million in free agency, that's what you want to see. His track record gives the Dirty Birds the best shot to win now.

From a financial perspective, Atlanta is investing more in Penix, but that just means he has more to lose if he loses the competition. Naturally, they'll want to give him a long-term look, but if Tua wins the job, it's not insane to suggest he could keep MPJ on the bench all year with a bounce-back season.

People often have their blinders on with the NFL. They only consider what a player did in the most recent season, and the Pro Bowler is a prime example of this. He threw 15 picks and got benched last year, but he led the league in passing yards and completion percentage in the two years before that. But a change of scenery should unlock the Tua we saw in past years.

This is not to say the 2020 first-round pick from Alabama is going to decide the Falcons' QB competition this early on, but he's clearly in the driver's seat to do so. For something that's supposed to be "wide open" Penix will have to play catch-up this summer if he wants to be named the starter.

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback battle is far from over, but Tua Tagovailoa is looking like the early leader in the clubhouse after a statement performance in minicamp.