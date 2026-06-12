Tua Tagovailoa is about to endure the most difficult challenge of his career

You may not think he's that talented, but it's hard to blame the Atlanta Falcons for signing Tua Tagovailoa. They needed at add competition to the quarterback room for Michael Penix Jr., and between the price and the track record, Tagovailoa was the most sensible option for the Falcons.

A one-year contract worth the veteran minimum for a former Pro Bowl quarterback? Sign me up. Paying the 28-year-old just $1.3 million is an absolute heist. If he doesn't beat out Penix for the starting job in training camp, no harm no haul, but they could find their long-term answer for cheap.

In a situation with better weapons, a better offensive line, and a Kevin Stefanski offense catered to his strengths as a hyper-accurate passer, a bounce-back season should feel written in the stars for Tua with the Falcons. But even if he wins the quarterback battle, he still has to hold onto the job all year.

Tua Tagovailoa has an uphill battle to become the Falcons franchise QB

After a 15-interception year in 2025, many have started to question if Tagovailoa still deserves to be a full-time starter. So even if he starts out the year as QB1, an injury or more struggles could open the door for Penix to get another shot, which is why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed Tua among eight QBs who could get benched in 2026.

"It's far too early to know who will win the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback competition," Knox wrote. "Whether it's 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. or free-agent addition Tua Tagovailoa, though, injuries will be a primary concern. Another significant injury would quickly open the door for Penix or Trevor Siemian, as would a stretch of poor play."

It's not that long ago that the Alabama product led the NFL in passing yards or completion percentage. We know that when healthy he's plenty capable of leading an offense, especially one with this much talent, but his health, especially with his concussion history, is still an issue.

That $1.3 million price tag is becoming a blessing and a curse. Knox noted that the Dirty Birds aren't investing that much into Tua, and nor should they. He led the Dolphins to the playoffs twice and has a pretty high floor, but if he flames out in 2026, the Falcons can focus on Penix or the 2027 QB class.

He could start out the year as a bridge guy until Penix is 100% healthy. But even at full strength, it wouldn't be surprising to see both guys start games in 2026. By now, Tua Tagovailoa should be aware that if he wants to turn his career around in Atlanta, he has to fight tooth and nail for it.