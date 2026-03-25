Tua Tagovailoa shares Michael Penix Jr. anecdote that'll make every Falcons fan glow

Tua Tagovailoa chose to sign with the Atlanta Falcons despite knowing that a potential starting job would be far from certain. That said, he has no issue with that, and, in fact, he is ready to help his competitor, Michael Penix Jr., grow into the player fans have waited to see.

He mentioned that in a quote that will leave every Falcons fan feeling great!

Tua Tagovailoa: "It’s a collection of what’s best for the team, not just the individual. I am going to do whatever I can to help (Michael Penix Jr.)." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) March 24, 2026

For a player who signed a veteran-minimum, one-year deal, that says a lot about who he is as a person. He is ready to do whatever it takes to win, even if that includes helping mentor Penix if he becomes Atlanta's starter this season.

Tua Tagovailoa admitted that he doesn't see Michael Penix Jr. as a rival, but someone he can mentor

We have seen plenty of quarterbacks avoid developing their peers, knowing that it could come back to bite them in the future (*cough* Aaron Rodgers *cough*). That is not the Pro Bowler's strategy.

He has every right to do what he can to land the starting gig, even if it means limiting the knowledge given to his competition. Would it be "ethical?" Probably not, but sometimes you have to do what is best for your future. That is not who Tua is, though. He's ready to do what he can to help his new team win.

Winning is exactly what this fan base is starved of. No matter what it takes, this franchise must make the playoffs this season to avoid a ninth consecutive playoff-less season. Having unselfish players is the first step.

Michael Penix Jr. has the talent to be the starting quarterback over Tua. The Falcons have more investment in him, and he simply has a higher ceiling than the former Dolphins first-round pick. However, inconsistencies have been an issue. His completion percentage has suffered, and his rehab is a huge part of where he ends up in 2026. But his situation is the best it's ever been.

Tua's decision to help his development could significantly backfire. He is on a one-year deal, and a potential payday could be delayed if he doesn't see the field this season. Let's say he spends the season as a backup; what happens next? Does he re-sign with the Falcons? Does he restart with his third team in as many seasons?

Not starting means he has no chance of landing a starting gig next season. However, helping his younger counterpart will help the Falcons in the long run.

Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham's decision to sign Tua is proving to be a genius one. They have one of the most unselfish players who plays the most important position and has the potential to start the entire season. Just imagine the storyline if they make a playoff run with a $1.2 million QB...