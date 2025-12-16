Two Falcons legends just etched their names into college football history forever

On Tuesday, Atlanta Falcons legends Michael Vick and Alex Mack were inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Both players enjoyed long, illustrious NFL careers post-college, and combined for eleven Pro Bowls.

Through two seasons at Virginia Tech, Vick threw for 3,074 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. He ran for another 1,202 yards and 16 touchdowns as well.

Even though he never won the coveted Heisman Trophy, Vick was a top six finalist in both of his collegiate seasons. Through two seasons, Vick led the Hokies to a 21-2 record and a trip to the 1999 National Championship game.

Vick earned the Gator Bowl MVP after the Hokies' 41-20 victory against Clemson in early 2001. Months later, the Falcons traded their 2001 first and third-round pick to acquire the No. 1.

After college, Vick spent six elite seasons in Atlanta where he was selected to three Pro Bowls and finished top four in MVP voting twice.

Michael Vick and Alex Mack named to the College Football Hall of Fame

"It's probably one of the biggest compliments I can obtain in my life right now," Vick said during an interview in March after his selection.

Vick heads the Falcons' all-time quarterback rushing yards list with 3,859 yards. In 2004, Vick led the Falcons to an 11-5 regular season record. Atlanta demolished the St. Louis Rams in the divisional matchup, but lost to the Eagles in the conference championship.

After retiring, he turned to sports media before serving as an offensive coordinator in the AAF but just finished his first season as the head coach at Norfolk State University, where they went 1-11.

Mack joined Vick at the ceremony in Las Vegas on Tuesday at the induction ceremony. Mack enjoyed a strong collegiate career with the University of California, where he made 39 straight starts before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft.

He initially spent seven seasons with Cleveland and made two Pro Bowls.

To begin his time in Atlanta, the Falcons signed Mack in 2016 to a five-year, $45 million deal. This contract made him the highest-paid center in the league at the time, and rightfully so. He immediately became a cornerstone offensive piece for Atlanta and missed just two games over five seasons.

Mack was selected to three straight Pro Bowls and was nominated a second-team All-Pro twice. Mack was a staple of the high-powered offense that infamously lost Super Bowl LI. In 2016 and 2017, he produced back-to-back 91 PFF graded seasons, an elite score for one of the NFL's better centers.